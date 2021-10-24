 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STANFIELD + O'DELL MEGAN EICHLER
0 Comments

STANFIELD + O'DELL MEGAN EICHLER

  • 0
MEGAN EICHLER

Stanfield + O’Dell, a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following promotion.

Megan Eichler has been promoted to Accounting Supervisor in the Client Accounting Services department. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and is currently pursuing her masters in Accounting. Eichler’s experience includes inventory management, supply chain management, product development, payroll processing, quarterly reviews, and advising religious organizations with their financial needs.  

“I am excited for the opportunity Stanfield + O’Dell has provided and appreciate the promote-from-within strategy.  I am honored to be a part of the Client Accounting Services team and will continue to provide a high-level of service to our valued clients.  I look forward to serving both our existing and future clients with excellence.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News