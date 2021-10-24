STANFIELD + O'DELL MEGAN EICHLER

Stanfield + O’Dell, a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following promotion.

Megan Eichler has been promoted to Accounting Supervisor in the Client Accounting Services department. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and is currently pursuing her masters in Accounting. Eichler’s experience includes inventory management, supply chain management, product development, payroll processing, quarterly reviews, and advising religious organizations with their financial needs.

“I am excited for the opportunity Stanfield + O’Dell has provided and appreciate the promote-from-within strategy. I am honored to be a part of the Client Accounting Services team and will continue to provide a high-level of service to our valued clients. I look forward to serving both our existing and future clients with excellence.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.