Wagoner stadium plans

An artist's rendering shows recently released plans for the Wagoner High School football stadium. The changes will include a new, expanded press box with an elevator and new home-side seating. The construction will begin once the 2022 football season is over. It should be completed by the May 2023 graduation. 

