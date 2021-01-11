SSLteasers1

 Skip to main content
SSPS approves 2020-21 budget / A2

Never easy to say ‘good bye’ / A4

Sandite split: CPHS boys go 1-1 on the week / A10

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

