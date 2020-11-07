SSL teasers2

Top Online Video
Bat races
Monster Ball includes entertaining competition
Top Online Slideshow
Exercising their right
Sand Springs residents flock to the polls
Top Online Story
Senior night win
CPHS football tops Bartlesville, 21-14
Top comment
Facebook comment on story of increased COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Tulsa.
“Heartless people who cannot do 3 simple things to help others. Mask, distance and wash hands.” – Trina Mansfield
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Sand Springs Leader staff writer. Phone: 918-581-8315
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today