 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SSL teasers2

SSL teasers2

Video

Tulsa tour: Feeding America CEO visits food bank

Gallery

Global celebrations: Christmas scenes from around the world 

Story

Christmas Star: Locals get rare viewing of Jupiter, Saturn

Comment

A Facebook comment on a recent Letter to the Editor which was critical of Gov. Stitt’s leadership.

“Governor, I have one thing to say! There are thousands here that have your back. But the second say is the choice of closing business at a certain time does not make any since. We are America we need small business!!!” – Karen Lindsey

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News