SSL teasers1

Officer Latoya Dythe, 26, is charged in federal court with conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer.
Martin, also an NFL official since 2015, is on the NFL's "COVID list" and this will be the third consecutive weekend that he has been sidelined.
Tulsa County has 23 ZIP codes at 'extreme severe' COVID-19 risk amid record hospitalizations statewide
In a news release update, THD noted that nearly a quarter (23.6%) of all Tulsa County cases since the pandemic began have been identified in December alone.
The 39-year-old Josh Blankenship succeeds David Alexander, who was fired on Nov. 30 after having coached the Tigers for seven seasons (and to the 2018 state title).
Watch Now: Brawl breaks out following TU-MSU bowl game; TU's Kendarin Ray helped off field after getting hit in head
After the Hurricane stumbled 28-26 to Mississippi State at Amon G. Carter Stadium, players from both teams were throwing punches instead of exchanging postgame handshakes.
Sidewalk extends Wi-Fi and Bluetooth range by up to a mile by using Echo and Ring devices. It boosts internet-connected tech far from your router, like lights at the edge of your driveway, but at what cost?
Oklahoma teen admits having parents killed because they were upset she was pregnant, state agent says
The mother was beaten with baseball bats and had her throat slashed the evening of Dec. 22 inside the family home in Fort Towson in far southeast Oklahoma.
OU football: Brooks and Redmond expected to return in 2021, but what's up with Haselwood, Perkins and Stevens?
Oklahoma could have a much different roster next season. While Kennedy Brooks and Jalen Redmond indicated they will return, questions remain surrounding the future of Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Jadon Haselwood.
The state has received 174,900 doses of the vaccines and administered an estimated 60,000 doses so far, the deputy health commissioner says.