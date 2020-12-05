SSL teasers1

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Tulsa ER doctor says he's frustrated so many are not following protocols when they’ve been exposed or infected: “People will be three or four days into this and take a test and it’s negative and think they’re done."
- Updated
The contractor, slightly ahead of schedule on the project, also found more than 7,000 artifacts during excavation; they will be curated by an Oklahoma City museum.
- Updated
Transformation Group Holdings purchased the property for $20.5 million last week, land records show.
- Updated
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday abruptly replaced one of his own appointees to the Oklahoma State Board of Education. It was his second such action in three weeks’ time. #oklaed
- Updated
The woman's compact SUV was struck by a car attempting to pass in a no-passing zone, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Bill Haisten: As a ‘new direction’ jolts David Alexander, expect Broken Arrow to target Loren Montgomery
- Updated
“Honestly, in a weird way, I consider this a badge of honor,” David Alexander said. “We’ve changed the expectation level since I got here."
- Updated
Carolyn Coburn didn't really know the going rate for a COVID-19 test, but she was pretty sure $2,715 was too much.
- Updated
He guided the Tigers to a 14-0 record and the school's first state title in football in 2018 and was 60-23 in his time at the helm.
Letter to the Editor: Fallout from Broken Arrow city council's rejection of encouraging mask wearing
"I no longer will shop in or do any business with Broken Arrow businesses," Tulsa resident Matthew Livingood.