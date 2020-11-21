SSL teasers1
Broken Arrow family killer Robert Bever gets additional life sentences for attempted attack on prison staff
Bever and his younger brother, Michael Bever, murdered five of their family members and critically injured another at their Broken Arrow home in 2015.
White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'
Oklahoma's new weekly cases and positivity rates both set highs, with 83% of the state's counties in the red zone for high levels of community spread.
The number of energy companies either headquartered or operating within Oklahoma filing for bankruptcy continues to climb.
Local hospitals offer COVID-19 care criteria after mayor says respiratory system must be 'in danger of collapse' for admission
The record number of COVID-19 infections across the state continued Sunday after the Oklahoma Department of Health reported 3,923 new cases and 12 more deaths.
COVID-19: 3,923 new cases, 12 more deaths; record statewide virus surge continues
A working group is looking into how the city could improve enforcement and stregthen other aspects of city ordinances, said Councilor Phil Lakin.
Over 16 hours, Oklahoma reported daily records for hospitalizations, ICU patients and deaths. The federal task force also says "students are letting their guards down with Thanksgiving break less than a week away."
"Now is the time to do more," Gov. Kevin Stitt said, citing a 19% increase in the past week to hospitalizations related to the virus; 1,249 remained hospitalized as of Sunday.
Police Chief Michael Carter said a car turned out of Teal Ridge Drive onto 41st Street and collided with an eastbound motorcycle. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were fatally injured.
The bar just down the street in Brookside will be torn down to make room for a Mondo's with outdoor and rooftop dining, owners say.
What Davis Brin did should be recorded as having been among the more clutch responses in Tulsa program history.