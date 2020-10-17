SSL teasers1
Related to this story
Most Popular
OMMA reports contribution of more than $40 million toward Oklahoma education, enough to fund hundreds of teachers' salaries
- Updated
State Question 788, which legalized medical cannabis use and sales in Oklahoma, mandates that 75% of any surplus OMMA funds go to the state’s General Revenue fund and that the money “may only be expended for common education."
- Updated
The 1999 bloodbath allegedly started over 1-2 ounces of methamphetamine. “It sure wasn’t enough to kill someone over,” Ronnie Busick said in an interview from the Craig County jail.
Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in red, and contact tracers can't determine reasons because people are staying mum
- Updated
Dr. Bruce Dart said health department officials are becoming a bit frustrated because they can't gather the necessary in-depth information, which makes it difficult to formulate specific public health recommendations.
- Updated
Okay Public Schools teacher Travis Sloat was taping a virtual teaching video for his middle school students when he realized that his wife’s bra could be seen hanging on the back of the bedroom door over his shoulder.
- Updated
An agenda for Tuesday's meeting indicates possible action "including but not limited to proceeding with termination of the charter contract" after recent forensic audit findings on Epic Charter Schools.
- Updated
David Chaney's great aunt cast the lone "no" vote this week to initiate termination proceedings against Epic Charter Schools. #oklaed
At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, …
Wagoner Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on S.W. 15th Street Tuesday that killed a Wagoner woman. The accident occurred around 10 …
- Updated
Public health professionals have been pointing out some instances in which patients are transferred out of their regions or even out of state because of hospital systems strained by COVID-19, while state officials have been saying there are no capacity woes.