SSAW
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the new owner is fumbling with his keys to unlock the front door, a minivan pulls up to the curb and four or five people climb out, cell phones in hand, ready to start taking pictures.
The Eagles of 2022 delivered with a loud, clean and infinitely satisfying reminder that they owned the ’70s.
Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger, adds Woods’ desire to play into 40s ‘may be a little greater than mine was'
Tiger Woods is the same age, 46, as Jack Nicklaus was when Nicklaus won his 18th and final major, the 1986 Masters.
The Broken Arrow native will be featured on a documentary about the 1977 slayings of three girls at Camp Scott in Oklahoma. "I could have been one of them," Chenoweth says.
Four decades after he was acquitted, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Gene Leroy Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.
The federal government either directly operated or provided support for 408 Indian boarding schools nationwide, including 76 in Oklahoma, to strip the youths of their culture, language and traditions, according to a report released Wednesday by the Department of the Interior.
An Osage and Otoe-Missouria Broken Arrow senior and her mother are speaking out after a graduation night confrontation with school district employees over an eagle feather. #oklaed
‘It's hot. We’re thirsty’: Spectators contend with steep booze price at Southern Hills PGA Championship
On equal footing with the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson and the looming threat of the LIV Golf Series, another controversial subject has dominated the conversation this week at Southern Hills: the cost of alcohol.
The increase of 40% this year, found in a January count, reflects a nationwide trend of homeless encampments spreading across major cities.
He tipped the driver $16.