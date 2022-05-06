Hi my name is Squirrel, named after my big bushy tale and exuberant nature! I have done well with other... View on PetFinder
When Jenks senior Buddy Wehrli was awakened by his phone alarm, he expected an average Thursday. He explains how it became memorable.
"Running interference" with homeless people became part of her job at Tulsa Hampton Inn & Suites, Stephanie Pomeroy says. “They don’t mean any harm. ... Most of them.”
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
Tulsa firefighter Jake Rutledge has developed Chill-N-Reel, a drink holder attached to a hand-line fishing reel.
Primary elections in Ohio have set the stage for a more competitive phase of the midterm primary season, with closely watched races in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia scheduled for later this month. In Ohio on Tuesday, “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance, buoyed by Donald Trump's endorsement, won the contentious Republican Senate primary. Vance’s win ends a bitter contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. Ohio was seen as a test of Trump's hold on his party. The former president has staked his reputation as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to pull his chosen candidates across the finish line.
The 64-acre facility featured a luxury spa, 16 rooms, a bar and restaurant, a yoga facility, exercise rooms, and meeting space, all of which has been well-maintained, according to a co-owner.
Four decades after he was acquitted, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Gene Leroy Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.
From assistants to players to fans, coach Brent Venables has captured the collective trust in Norman less than five months into his second stint with the Sooners.
Nicholas Nair, 20, of Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Indiana, were killed Friday night on Interstate 35 in Kay County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Just before 1900, the town split when the railroad drew businesses to the depot area. Even today, amid another growth spurt, Owasso is still in the habit of spreading things out.
