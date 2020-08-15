On successive casts this month, 13-year-old Joshua Thomas caught a 9-pound bass and then a near state-record 2-pound, 5-ounce bluegill from a tiny pond.
“The perch fought harder than the bass,” Thomas said.
The near-record bluegill came out of a pond at the golf course near Tahlequah where Joshua’s father, Joshua Thomas Sr., works. At 2-5, the sunfish, which was 12 inches long, falls just short of a 33-year-old state record 2-pound, 6.4-ounce bluegill caught by Tom Shorter in 1987.
“He caught that 9-pound bass and there were golfers all around him hooting and hollering,” Thomas Sr. said. “Fifteen minutes later, his rod is bent over again and he’s got that big bluegill.”
The amazing catches came from a small pond the younger Thomas said he could easily have cast across to dry ground on the other side.
“It was maybe 15 yards across,” he said.
Local youngsters fish at two ponds on the golf course, but the smaller one gets little interest, Thomas Jr. said.
“They all fish the bigger pond because they didn’t think the little one had any fish in it,” he said.
Using a Lew’s spinning rod combo with 10-pound test line and a single-blade spinnerbait with a green-and-white skirt, Thomas thought the second big hit that came as he flipped his bait toward a batch of moss was yet another bass.
“It hit harder than the first one,” he said. “I thought, ‘Man, this pond is full of huge bass.’ ”
As he wrestled the giant sunfish toward shore he still assumed it was a bass, until it came out of the water. He didn’t have a net, so he had to grab it.
“I used both hands,” he said. “I didn’t want to lose that one. ... I’ve never seen a bluegill that big before.”
His father said they immediately filled a bucket of water for the fish and eventually connected with a Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fisheries biologist at Wagoner who had a certified scale.
Both of the large fish were released back into the pond, he said.