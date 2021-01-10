College
No. 4 Oklahoma State 32, Chattanooga 9
125: Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Fabian Gutierrez (UTC), 8-2; 133: Colton Landers (UTC) dec. Andrew Nieman (OSU), 9-4; 141: Kaid Brock (OSU), rec. fft.; 149: Boo Lewallen (OSU) TF George Coleman (UTC), 20-4, 4:25; 157: Weston Wichman (UTC) Fall Jalin Harper (OSU), 4:44; 165: 4 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Drew Nicholson (UTC), 7-3; 174: Dustin Plott (OSU) MD Hunter Fortner (UTC), 10-2; 184: Dakota Geer (OSU) MD Matthew Waddell (UTC), 12-3; 197: AJ Ferrari (OSU) MD Logan Andrew (UTC), 16-5; HWT: Austin Harris (OSU) dec. Grayson Walthall (UTC) 9-6.
No. 4 Oklahoma State 29, Oregon State 8
125: Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OKST) dec. Brandon Kaylor (ORST), 7-4; 133: Jason Shaner (ORST) dec. Reece Witcraft (OKST), 6-4; 141: Kaid Brock (OKST) dec. Grant Willits (ORST), 8-4; 149: Boo Lewallen (OKST) TF Lane Stigall (ORST), 18-3, 3:00; 157: Hunter Willits (ORST) TF Daniel Manibog (OKST), 16-0, 3:12; 165: Travis Wittlake (OKST) dec. Aaron Olmos (ORST), 8-2; 174: Dustin Plott (OKST) TF Colton Beisley (ORST), 19-4, 5:55; 184: No. 10 Dakota Geer (OKST) dec. Ryan Reyes (ORST), 11-5; 197: AJ Ferrari (OKST) MD J.J. Dixon (ORST), 16-3; HWT: Austin Harris (OKST) dec. Brian Barnes (ORST), SV-1 7-5.