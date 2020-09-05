World Around You: Great golden digger wasp is friend, not foe

It has to be tough to be a good guy when you have a mean look about you.

Consider the great golden digger wasp, a striking, slender wasp often found around flower gardens in summer and fall months.

Skiatook amateur naturalist David John photographed some on blossoms in his wife’s flowerbed this week and described them as having “a bright orange body and black-tipped abdomen. The hairs on the head and thorax are golden.”

Add a face with a beak only a mother can appreciate and you’ve got a picture, but not the full picture.

These non-aggressive solitary digger wasps feed on nectar and help out gardeners by preying upon grasshoppers and crickets to provide meals for their young. The males don’t even have stingers. The females sting and paralyze hoppers and all of their cousins of order Orthoptera and drag them into their burrowed nests.

Even the East Coast company Debug Pest Control, in response to the question “how do I get rid of digger wasps?” advises people get an expert to look before they break out the wasp and hornet spray and advises that while the wasps may put on a bit of a show when their nest is disturbed, stings are very rare.