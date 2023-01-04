 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNIVERSITY OF TULSA FOOTBALL

Wilson tabs two defensive coaches

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa Head Coah Kevin Wilson

Tulsa head football coach Kevin Wilson laughs after his introductory press conference at the University of Tulsa on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Two defensive coaches with Oklahoma State ties are expected to join Kevin Wilson’s staff at the University of Tulsa.

The hires, first reported by FootballScoop and confirmed Wednesday by a source close to the Hurricane program, are Koy McFarland, who will coach linebackers, and Michael Hunter, who will work with the secondary.

McFarland was a graduate assistant this season at Ohio State, where Wilson was offensive coordinator. He spent the previous three seasons with the Cowboys as assistant linebackers coach, and he also was a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech and at his alma mater, Arkansas-Monticello.

Hunter played for Wilson at Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma State for his final season. He has been a defensive graduate assistant for the Cowboys this year.

Wilson’s first hire, which has not been officially announced, was 34-year-old Matt Guerrieri as defensive coordinator, a source told the World on Monday. Guerrieri worked as a senior adviser and analyst at Ohio State for the past year.

People are also reading…

“Going through the bowl season, there was a little bit of gauging interest (of possible staff candidates),” Wilson told the World on Tuesday. “I wanted to start with some defensive guys I felt good about.”

Bill and Kelly host new TU head football coach Kevin Wilson, discussing his transition from Ohio State to Tulsa; hiring his coaching staff; the transfer portal and more.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is commotio cordis? The possible cause of Damar Hamlin's collapse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert