Wilson tabs two defensive coaches

Two defensive coaches with Oklahoma State ties are expected to join Kevin Wilson’s staff at the University of Tulsa.

The hires, first reported by FootballScoop and confirmed Wednesday by a source close to the Hurricane program, are Koy McFarland, who will coach linebackers, and Michael Hunter, who will work with the secondary.

McFarland was a graduate assistant this season at Ohio State, where Wilson was offensive coordinator. He spent the previous three seasons with the Cowboys as assistant linebackers coach, and he also was a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech and at his alma mater, Arkansas-Monticello.

Hunter played for Wilson at Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma State for his final season. He has been a defensive graduate assistant for the Cowboys this year.

Wilson’s first hire, which has not been officially announced, was 34-year-old Matt Guerrieri as defensive coordinator, a source told the World on Monday. Guerrieri worked as a senior adviser and analyst at Ohio State for the past year.

“Going through the bowl season, there was a little bit of gauging interest (of possible staff candidates),” Wilson told the World on Tuesday. “I wanted to start with some defensive guys I felt good about.”