Williams, Oilers blank Kansas City 2-0

Playing Kansas City has resulted in more losses than wins this year for the Tulsa Oilers. But Wednesday night, behind the play of Adam Pleskach and goalie Devin Williams, the Oilers shut out the Mavericks 2-0 at the BOK Center.
Team captain Pleskach took advantage of a power play opportunity midway through the second period to end a scoreless 29 minutes of play and put the Oilers up 1-0. Kansas City’s Brendan Robbins was called for playing without a stick at 8:53, and just 15 seconds later Pleskach, who leads the team in points with 29, scored his 11th goal of the season. Matt Lane added an empty-net goal in the final minute.
“Pleskach just used a defenseman as a screen and (Brent) Gates was in front screening also. It was a well-played shot by Pleskach,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said.
Williams turned back all 26 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season to lead a good Tulsa defensive effort and their fourth win in six games with the Mavericks.
“We had a lot of big penalty kills, timely blocked shots and (Devin) Williams played really well,” Murray said. “The bottom line is we played well enough to win.”
Tulsa (20-18-3-1) was 1-of-6 on the power play, which was just enough for the win.
I think we could have been a little sharper on our power play,” Murray said. “We probably missed a few point-blank chances that might have changed the game earlier, I suppose. We did what we had to do and got the win.”
Over the past three weeks, the Oilers have been forced to play four games in five nights as the league has found it challenging to schedule games due to COVID-19.
“I would prefer not to,” Murray said. “It is just a symptom of the season that we are in with COVID and their (ECHL) ability to put together a schedule. For the most part it cuts down on travel for a team. It gives you some familiarity with the team you are playing when you play four nights out of five. It is very taxing for the players. I feel the fatigue myself.”
Three more games are on tap this week for the Oilers and the Mavericks and time is short when it comes to making the playoffs.
“Every game from this point forward to the end of the year is important,” Murray said.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. for their third game in four nights with the Mavericks and play their fourth in five nights with a 4:05 matinee on Sunday.
OILERS 2, MAVERICKS 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 — 0
Tulsa 0 1 1 — 2
First Period: No scoring. Penalties: Kansas City, Pastujov (tripping) 11:33. Tulsa, McNulty (interference) 16:56.
Second Period: 1, Tulsa, Pleskach 11 (Cockerill, Moynihan) 9:08 (pp). Penalties: Kansas City, Brady (slashing) :18. Tulsa, Kobryn (boarding) 5:53. Kansas City, Robbins (broken stick minor) 8:53. Tulsa,Taylor (tripping) 13:28. Tulsa, Hamonic (holding) 13:52. Kansas City, Scheidl (high sticking) 14:38. Kansas City, Reid (hooking) 16:46.
Third Period: 2, Tulsa, Lane 10 (empty net) 19:43. Penalties: Tulsa, Brassard (slashing) 7:37. Kansas City, Osburn (hooking) 14:34.
Power Plays: Kansas City, 0-4. Tulsa, 1-6.
Shots: Kansas City, 11-6-9—26. Tulsa, 8-9-11—28.
Saves: Kansas City, Ginn 8-8-10—26. Tulsa, Williams 11-6-9—26.
Referee: Sam Heldemann. A: 2,456.