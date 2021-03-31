Williams, Oilers blank Kansas City 2-0

Playing Kansas City has resulted in more losses than wins this year for the Tulsa Oilers. But Wednesday night, behind the play of Adam Pleskach and goalie Devin Williams, the Oilers shut out the Mavericks 2-0 at the BOK Center.

Team captain Pleskach took advantage of a power play opportunity midway through the second period to end a scoreless 29 minutes of play and put the Oilers up 1-0. Kansas City’s Brendan Robbins was called for playing without a stick at 8:53, and just 15 seconds later Pleskach, who leads the team in points with 29, scored his 11th goal of the season. Matt Lane added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

“Pleskach just used a defenseman as a screen and (Brent) Gates was in front screening also. It was a well-played shot by Pleskach,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said.

Williams turned back all 26 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season to lead a good Tulsa defensive effort and their fourth win in six games with the Mavericks.

“We had a lot of big penalty kills, timely blocked shots and (Devin) Williams played really well,” Murray said. “The bottom line is we played well enough to win.”

Tulsa (20-18-3-1) was 1-of-6 on the power play, which was just enough for the win.