Weekend TV schedule

Weekend TV schedule for May 7-8

  • Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp2

Saturday

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway

12:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway

2:55 p.m.;ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.;ESPNU — North Carolina at NC State

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Third Round

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

9 a.m.;ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

11 a.m.;ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN)

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The British Masters, Third Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.;USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

1:30 p.m.;NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts

MLB

Noon;BSOK — Texas at New York Yankees

3 p.m.;FS1 — Detroit at Houston

6 p.m.;BSOK, FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco

NBA

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3

7:30 p.m.;ABC — Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

Noon;ESPN — First Round Playoff: Florida at Washington, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN)

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea

1:45 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

USFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;ESPN — Connecticut at New York

Sunday

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway

BOWLING

Noon;FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

11:30 a.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE SOFTALL

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Missouri at Alabama

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN)

3 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The British Masters, Final Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

10:30 a.m.;NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston

6 p.m.;ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NBA

NBA

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4

7 p.m.;TNT — Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4

NHL

11:30 a.m.;ESPN — First Round Playoff: Carolina at Boston, Game 4

3:30 p.m.;TBS — First Round Playoff: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4

6 p.m.;TBS — First Round Playoff: Toronto at Tampa Bay. Game 4

9 p.m.;TBS — First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal

6 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.;NBC — Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

