Weekend TV schedule for May 7-8

Saturday
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway
12:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway
2:55 p.m.;ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;ESPNU — North Carolina at NC State
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Third Round
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
9 a.m.;ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — TBA
11 a.m.;ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN)
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship
GOLF
7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The British Masters, Third Round
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.;USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
1:30 p.m.;NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB
Noon;BSOK — Texas at New York Yankees
3 p.m.;FS1 — Detroit at Houston
6 p.m.;BSOK, FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco
NBA
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3
7:30 p.m.;ABC — Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
Noon;ESPN — First Round Playoff: Florida at Washington, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea
1:45 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
USFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;ESPN — Connecticut at New York
Sunday
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway
BOWLING
Noon;FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
11:30 a.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship
COLLEGE SOFTALL
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Missouri at Alabama
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN)
3 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship
GOLF
7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The British Masters, Final Round
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
10:30 a.m.;NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston
6 p.m.;ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
NBA
12:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at New York Yankees
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4
7 p.m.;TNT — Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4
NHL
11:30 a.m.;ESPN — First Round Playoff: Carolina at Boston, Game 4
3:30 p.m.;TBS — First Round Playoff: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4
6 p.m.;TBS — First Round Playoff: Toronto at Tampa Bay. Game 4
9 p.m.;TBS — First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal
6 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.;NBC — Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers