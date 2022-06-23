 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend TV schedule

Weekend TV schedule for June 25-26

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.;FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250

7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway

CFL

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, Game 1

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round

Noon;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts

9 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights)

MLB

3 p.m.;BSOK,FS1 — Washington at Texas

6 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

9 p.m.;FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels

RUGBY (MEN)

11 a.m.;FOX — MLR Playoff: TBD, Final

SOCCER (MEN)

Noon;ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford

4 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United

SOCCER (WOMEN)

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA

8:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.;NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3

USFL

2 p.m.;FOX — USFL Playoff: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

7 p.m.;NBC — USFL Playoff: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

Sunday

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.;USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen

2 p.m.;FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park

4 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, Game 2

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round

Noon;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

1:30 p.m.;BSOK — Washington at Texas

6 p.m.;ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)

NHL

7 p.m.;ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN)

5 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.;NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4

4 p.m.;USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4

