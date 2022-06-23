Weekend TV schedule for June 25-26

Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.;FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250
7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway
CFL
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, Game 1
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round
Noon;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts
9 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights)
MLB
3 p.m.;BSOK,FS1 — Washington at Texas
6 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
9 p.m.;FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels
RUGBY (MEN)
11 a.m.;FOX — MLR Playoff: TBD, Final
SOCCER (MEN)
Noon;ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford
4 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA
8:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.;NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3
USFL
2 p.m.;FOX — USFL Playoff: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
7 p.m.;NBC — USFL Playoff: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
Sunday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.;USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen
2 p.m.;FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park
4 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, Game 2
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round
Noon;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
1:30 p.m.;BSOK — Washington at Texas
6 p.m.;ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)
NHL
7 p.m.;ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.;NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4
4 p.m.;USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4