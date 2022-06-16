 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend TV schedule

Weekend TV schedule for June 18-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Saturday

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

2:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

7 p.m.;CBS — ARCA Menards Series

8 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Clean Harbors 150

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;CBS — Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers

BOXING

9 p.m.;ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card

CFL 

8:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — College World Series: Ole Miss vs. Auburn

GOLF

11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Third Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Meijer Classic, Third Round

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.;NBC — The Royal Ascot

Noon;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

Noon;ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos

MLB 

3 p.m.;FS1 — Texas at Detroit

6 p.m.;FOX — St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts

6 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card

NHL 

7 p.m.;ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado

RUGBY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: TBD, Semifinal

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;ESPN — USL: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC

2 p.m.;ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle

4 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Gold

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold

USFL 

11 p.m.;USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey

3 p.m.;FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay

Sunday

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.;ABC — Formula 1: AWS Canada Grand Prix

2 p.m.;FOX — NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: TBD

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD

GOLF

9 a.m.;USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round

11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB 

12:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Detroit

6 p.m.;ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston

NBA 

8 p.m.;ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State (if necessary)

RUGBY (MEN'S)

2 p.m.;FS1 — MLR: TBD, Semifinal

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United

4 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

5 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.;CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Orange

USFL 

11 a.m.;USA — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.;FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston

WNBA 

11 a.m.;ESPN — Seattle at New York

1 p.m.;CBS — Connecticut at Washington

