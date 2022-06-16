Weekend TV schedule for June 18-19

Saturday
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
2:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
7 p.m.;CBS — ARCA Menards Series
8 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Clean Harbors 150
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;CBS — Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card
CFL
8:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — College World Series: Ole Miss vs. Auburn
GOLF
11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Third Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Meijer Classic, Third Round
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.;NBC — The Royal Ascot
Noon;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
Noon;ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos
MLB
3 p.m.;FS1 — Texas at Detroit
6 p.m.;FOX — St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts
6 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card
NHL
7 p.m.;ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado
RUGBY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: TBD, Semifinal
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11 a.m.;ESPN — USL: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC
2 p.m.;ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle
4 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Gold
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold
USFL
11 p.m.;USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey
3 p.m.;FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay
Sunday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.;ABC — Formula 1: AWS Canada Grand Prix
2 p.m.;FOX — NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: TBD
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD
GOLF
9 a.m.;USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round
11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
12:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Detroit
6 p.m.;ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston
NBA
8 p.m.;ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State (if necessary)
RUGBY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.;FS1 — MLR: TBD, Semifinal
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United
4 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton
5 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.;CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Orange
USFL
11 a.m.;USA — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.;FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston
WNBA
11 a.m.;ESPN — Seattle at New York
1 p.m.;CBS — Connecticut at Washington