Weekend TV schedule

Weekend TV schedule for July 23-24

Saturday

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice

8:30 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying

8:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying

11 a.m.;FOX — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150

1:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying

3 p.m.;NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250

4 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225

7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway

CYCLING

7 a.m.;NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France

GOLF

4:30 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round

8 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round

11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round

3 p.m.;GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (WOMEN)

11:30 a.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Read

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Glynn

MLB

3 p.m.;FS1 — Houston at Seattle

6 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

8 p.m.;BSOK, FS1 — Texas at Oakland

11 p.m.;FS1 — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN)

5:30 p.m.;ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich

SOCCER (WOMEN)

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal

TBT BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;ESPN — TBD, Second Round

1 p.m.;ESPN — TBD, Second Round

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.;NBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 9 - Morning Session

7 p.m.;CNBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 9 - Evening Session

X GAMES

Noon;ABC — X Games 2022

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — X Games 2022

Sunday

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula 1: The French Grand Prix

8:30 a.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway (Taped)

12:30 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway (Taped)

2 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

2:30 p.m.;NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 300

3 p.m.;FOX — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon;CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Aliens, Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company, Enemies vs. Trilohies

CYCLING

9 a.m.;USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France

1 p.m.;NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France (Taped)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round

8 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round

11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior

LACROSSE (MEN)

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons

3:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Chrome

MLB

3 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Oakland

6 p.m.;ESPN — NY Mets at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN)

8:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at LA Galaxy

TBT BASKETBALL

Noon;ESPN — Athletics Miami vs. TMT, First Round

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, First Round

X GAMES

Noon;ABC — X Games 2022

