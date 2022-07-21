Weekend TV schedule for July 23-24

Saturday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice
8:30 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying
8:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying
11 a.m.;FOX — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150
1:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying
3 p.m.;NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250
4 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway
CYCLING
7 a.m.;NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France
GOLF
4:30 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round
8 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round
11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round
3 p.m.;GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
11:30 a.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Read
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Glynn
MLB
3 p.m.;FS1 — Houston at Seattle
6 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
8 p.m.;BSOK, FS1 — Texas at Oakland
11 p.m.;FS1 — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN)
5:30 p.m.;ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich
SOCCER (WOMEN)
1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;ESPN — TBD, Second Round
1 p.m.;ESPN — TBD, Second Round
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.;NBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 9 - Morning Session
7 p.m.;CNBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 9 - Evening Session
X GAMES
Noon;ABC — X Games 2022
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — X Games 2022
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula 1: The French Grand Prix
8:30 a.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway (Taped)
12:30 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway (Taped)
2 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
2:30 p.m.;NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 300
3 p.m.;FOX — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon;CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Aliens, Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company, Enemies vs. Trilohies
CYCLING
9 a.m.;USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France
1 p.m.;NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France (Taped)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round
8 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round
11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior
LACROSSE (MEN)
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons
3:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Chrome
MLB
3 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Oakland
6 p.m.;ESPN — NY Mets at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN)
8:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at LA Galaxy
TBT BASKETBALL
Noon;ESPN — Athletics Miami vs. TMT, First Round
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, First Round
X GAMES
Noon;ABC — X Games 2022