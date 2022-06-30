 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend TV schedule

Weekend TV schedule for July 2-3

Saturday

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit

11 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America

1:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180

2 p.m.;NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National

7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon;CBS — Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3's vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Dallas

CFL 

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan

CYCLING

7 a.m.;USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2

Noon;NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.;NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: John A. Nerud Stakes

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts

MLB 

3 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at N.Y. Mets

3 p.m.;FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

6 p.m.;FOX — Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers

RUGBY (MEN)

6 p.m.;FS1 — MLR: TBA

TENNIS

7 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon

WNBA 

Noon;ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago

2 p.m.;ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special

Sunday

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix

11:30 a.m.;NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200

2 p.m.;NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: Chevrolet Grand Prix

2 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250

CYCLING

7 a.m.;USA — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 3

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

12:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at N.Y. Mets

6 p.m.;ESPN — St. Louis at Philadelphia

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA 

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

SOCCER (MEN)

7 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

7 a.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon

USFL 

6:30 p.m.;FOX — Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Championship

WNBA 

Noon;ESPN — Washington at Connecticut

