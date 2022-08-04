 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend TV schedule

Weekend TV schedule for Aug. 6-7

  • Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp2

Saturday

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon;CBS — Triplets vs. 3's Company, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers

CFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hamilton at Toronto

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia

GOLF

4:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round

7 a.m.;USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round

11 a.m.;NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round

5 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round

GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.;NBC — U.S. Classic: Final U.S. Championships Qualifier

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.;NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Whitney Handicap

5 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB

1 p.m.;FS1 — Miami at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.;BSOK — Chicago White Sox at Texas

7 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts

9 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

NFL

11 a.m.;ESPN, NFLN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

SOCCER (MEN)

11 a.m.;ABC — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund

11:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

2 p.m.;ABC — MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC

SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Junior League Championship

Sunday

AUTO RACING

11 p.m.;USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastcar Sportscar Weekend, Road America

2 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

Noon;SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn

GOLF

4:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round

7 a.m.;USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round

11 a.m.;NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round

5 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round

LACROSSE (WOMEN)

Noon;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA

MLB

1:30 p.m.;BSOK — Chicago White Sox at Texas

6 p.m.;ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

WNBA

Noon;ABC — Connecticut at Chicago

2 p.m.;ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle

