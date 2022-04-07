 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend TV schedule

Weekend TV schedule for April 9-10

  Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp2

Saturday

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.;USA — IMSA SportsCar Championship: Grand Prix of Long Beach

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

11:55 p.m.;ESPN — Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix

BOXING

9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.;ESPNU — TCU at Texas

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Frozen Four: Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.

Noon;FS1 — Duke at Villanova

3 p.m.;ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)

1 p.m.;ESPNU — North Carolina at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster Elite

GOLF

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.;NBC — The Wood Memorial, Blue Grass Stakes, and Santa Anita Derby

LACROSSE (MEN)

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — NLL: New York at Buffalo

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.;ESPN — UFC 273 Prelims: Undercard Bouts

MLB

2 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Toronto

3 p.m.;FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

NHL

2 p.m.;ABC — Washington at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: TBA

2 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF

6:30 p.m.;FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN)

4:30 p.m.;FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Semifinals

Sunday

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.;NBC — FIM MotoGP: Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas

2:30 p.m.;NBC — IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Long Beach

BOWLING

11 a.m.;FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16

1 p.m.;FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster Elite

GOLF

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB 

12:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Toronto 

6 p.m.;ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

NBA

8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers

NHL

12:30 p.m.;TNT — Boston at Washington

3 p.m.;TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City

10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

10 a.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final

4 p.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

