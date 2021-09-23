 Skip to main content
Weekend TV highlights for Sept. 25-26
Saturday

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3

6:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying

2 p.m.;NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying

4 p.m.;NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship (taped)

6:30 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Texas Tech at Texas

11 a.m.;CBS — Boise St. at Utah St.

11 a.m.;ESPN — LSU at Mississippi State

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Missouri at Boston College

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Bowling Green at Minnesota

11 a.m.;FOX — Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

11 a.m.;FS1 — SMU at TCU

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Rutgers at Michigan

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Clemson at N.C. State

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Louisville at Florida State

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — UTSA at Memphis

2:30 p.m.;FOX — Iowa State at Baylor

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Colorado State at Iowa

6 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kentucky at South Carolina

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Navy at Houston

6 p.m.;FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan State

6:30 p.m.;ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma

9:15;ESPN2 — South Florida at BYU

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona at Oregon

9:30 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon State at USC

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Opens

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — Ryder Cup: Day 2

8 a.m.;NBC — Ryder Cup: Day 2

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

2 p.m.;NBC — Ryder Cup: Day 2

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Pure Insurance Championship

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.;FOX — TBA

RUGBY

11:30 p.m.;NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Wasps (taped)

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

9 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City vs. Burnley

11:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool vs. Brentford

Sunday

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Russian Grand Prix

Noon;FS1 — NHRA

2:30 p.m.;NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Streets Of Long Beach

6 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Georgia at LSU

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Baylor at TCU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.

GOLF

11 a.m.GOLF — LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

11 a.m.;NBC — Ryder Cup: Final

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Pure Insurance Championship

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.;FS1 — Patrons Of Horsepower

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.;TBS — N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee

6 p.m.;ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon;CBS — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City

Noon;FOX — Chicago at Cleveland

3:25 p.m.;FOX — Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton

6 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;ABC — Playoffs: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD, Second Round

