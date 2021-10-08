 Skip to main content
Weekend TV highlights for Oct. 9-10
Weekend TV highlights

Weekend TV highlights for Oct. 9-10

2020-07-01 sp-tvp2

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3

7:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying

11 a.m.;NBC — IMSA Michelin Challenge At VIR

2:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250

BOXING

6 p.m.;FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas

ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee

FOX — Maryland at Ohio State

FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Boise State at BYU

CBS — Georgia at Auburn

ESPN — Florida State at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse

ESPNU — Ball State at Western Michigan

3 p.m.;FOX — Penn State at Iowa

6 p.m.;ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent State

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Michigan at Nebraska

7 p.m.;FOX — Utah at USC 

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego State

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España

11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.;NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

MLB 

3:30 p.m.;TBS — N.L. Division Series: Braves at Brewers

7:30 p.m.;TBS — N.L. Division Series: Dodgers at Giants

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8 a.m.;NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.;ESPN — Formula 1: The Turkish Grand Prix

1:30 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas at Kansas

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España

11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.;NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

MARATHON

7 a.m.;NBCSN — Chicago Marathon

NBA 

7:30 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

NFL 

8:30 a.m.;NFLN — NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London

Noon;FOX — Green Bay at Cincinnati

3:05 p.m.;CBS — Cleveland at LA Chargers

3:25 p.m.;FOX — NY Giants at Dallas

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:50 a.m.;ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League

3 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: Minnesota at Colorado

