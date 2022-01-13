Weekend TV highlights for Jan. 15-16

Saturday
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.;USA — AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
11 a.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Michigan State
11 a.m.;FOX — Creighton at Xavier
11 a.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
11:30 a.m.;USA — Dayton at Duquesne
Noon;ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
Noon;SECN — Florida at South Carolina
12:30 p.m.;CBS — West Virginia at Kansas
1 p.m.;ABC — NC State at Duke
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU
1 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
1:30 p.m.;USA — Fordham at Saint Louis
2 p.m.;ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse
2 p.m.;CBSSN — Furman at Chattanooga
2:30 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU
3 p.m.;PAC12 — California at Washington St.
3 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.;BSOK — Wake Forest at Virginia
4 p.m.;ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Missouri St. at Valparaiso
4 p.m.;CBSSN — Nevada at Air Force
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia
5 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
5 p.m.;PAC12 — Stanford at Washington
5 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St.
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa
7 p.m.;PAC12 — Utah at Arizona
7 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.
9:30 p.m.;PAC12 — Oregon St. at UCLA
10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at USC
10 p.m.;CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
1:30 p.m.;BSOK — TCU at Oklahoma
GOLF
6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: Sony Open
1:30 a.m. (Sun.);GOLF — Asian: Singapore International Championship
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.;ESPN UFC Fight Night
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;BSOK — Cleveland at Oklahoma City
8 p.m.;NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Denver
NFL FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.;NBC — AFC Playoffs: Las Vegas at Cincinnati
7:15 p.m.;CBS — AFC Playoffs: New England at Buffalo
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;FS1 — Butler at Villanova
11 a.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
Noon;ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita St.
1 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.;FOX — Georgetown at St. John's
5 p.m.;CBSSN — Holy Cross at Colgate
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton
Noon;SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU
Noon;BSOK — North Carolina at Notre Dame
1 p.m.;PAC12 — Stanford at Utah
1 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
1 p.m.;CBSSN — Villanova at Marquette
2 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
2 p.m.;ESPNU — South Florida at UCF
2 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Carolina at Arkansas
3 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at NC State
3 p.m.;CBSSN — American at Bucknell
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Michigan at Maryland
4 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M
5 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE WRESTLING
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St.
GOLF
5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: Sony Open
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernard (N.J.)
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
Noon;FOX — NFC Playoffs: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
3:30 p.m.;CBS — NFC Playoffs: San Francisco at Dallas
7:15 p.m.;NBC — AFC Playoffs: Pittsburgh at Kansas City
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at West Ham United
TENNIS
6 p.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: Australian Open, First Round