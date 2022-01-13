 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend TV highlights for Jan. 15-16
Weekend TV highlights

Weekend TV highlights for Jan. 15-16

  • Updated
Saturday

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.;USA — AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.

BOXING

9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

11 a.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Michigan State 

11 a.m.;FOX — Creighton at Xavier

11 a.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

11:30 a.m.;USA — Dayton at Duquesne

Noon;ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

Noon;SECN — Florida at South Carolina 

12:30 p.m.;CBS — West Virginia at Kansas 

1 p.m.;ABC — NC State at Duke

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU

1 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Maryland 

1:30 p.m.;USA — Fordham at Saint Louis

2 p.m.;ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse

2 p.m.;CBSSN — Furman at Chattanooga 

2:30 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri 

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico 

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU

3 p.m.;PAC12 — California at Washington St. 

3 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh 

3:30 p.m.;BSOK — Wake Forest at Virginia 

4 p.m.;ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Missouri St. at Valparaiso 

4 p.m.;CBSSN — Nevada at Air Force 

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia

5 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St. 

5 p.m.;PAC12 — Stanford at Washington 

5 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 

6 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St. 

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa

7 p.m.;PAC12 — Utah at Arizona 

7 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina 

7:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Mississippi 

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.

9:30 p.m.;PAC12 — Oregon St. at UCLA 

10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at USC 

10 p.m.;CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

1:30 p.m.;BSOK — TCU at Oklahoma 

GOLF

6 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: Sony Open

1:30 a.m. (Sun.);GOLF — Asian: Singapore International Championship

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.;ESPN UFC Fight Night

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;BSOK — Cleveland at Oklahoma City 

8 p.m.;NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Denver 

NFL FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.;NBC — AFC Playoffs: Las Vegas at Cincinnati

7:15 p.m.;CBS — AFC Playoffs: New England at Buffalo 

SOCCER (MEN)

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

Sunday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;FS1 — Butler at Villanova

11 a.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St. 

Noon;ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita St. 

1 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Minnesota 

3:30 p.m.;FOX — Georgetown at St. John's 

5 p.m.;CBSSN — Holy Cross at Colgate 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Boston College 

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton 

Noon;SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU 

Noon;BSOK — North Carolina at Notre Dame 

1 p.m.;PAC12 — Stanford at Utah 

1 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami 

1 p.m.;CBSSN — Villanova at Marquette 

2 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

2 p.m.;ESPNU — South Florida at UCF

2 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi 

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Carolina at Arkansas 

3 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at NC State 

3 p.m.;CBSSN — American at Bucknell 

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Michigan at Maryland

4 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M 

5 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech 

COLLEGE WRESTLING

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St.

GOLF

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: Sony Open

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernard (N.J.)

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon;FOX — NFC Playoffs: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

3:30 p.m.;CBS — NFC Playoffs: San Francisco at Dallas 

7:15 p.m.;NBC — AFC Playoffs: Pittsburgh at Kansas City 

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at West Ham United

TENNIS

6 p.m.;ESPN — ATP/WTA: Australian Open, First Round

