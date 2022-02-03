 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend TV highlights for Feb. 5-6
Weekend TV highlights

Weekend TV highlights for Feb. 5-6

Saturday

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;ESPN — Illinois at Indiana

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Mercer at Chattanooga

11 a.m.;FOX — UConn at Villanova

11 a.m.;FS1 — St. John's at Butler

11 a.m.;BSOK — Wake Forest at Florida St. 

Noon;CBS — Tennessee at South Carolina

Noon;SECN — Auburn at Georgia

Noon;BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska 

1 p.m.;ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia 

1 p.m.;LNGHRN — Iowa State at Texas 

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse 

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Dayton at Saint Louis 

1 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Xavier

1 p.m.;CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at Wofford

1 p.m.;BSOK — Clemson at Georgia Tech 

1 p.m.;ESPN+ — Tulsa at Temple 

1:30 p.m.;FOX — Michigan at Purdue

2 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State 

2:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Florida 

3 p.m.;ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M

3 p.m.;FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers

3 p.m.;PAC12 — Washington St. at California 

3 p.m.;CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary 

4 p.m.;FOX — USC at Arizona

4 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at Virginia 

5 p.m.;ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Northern Iowa at Drake 

5 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon St. at Colorado

5 p.m.;BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin 

5 p.m.;SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt 

5 p.m.;CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St. 

6 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 

7 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis 

7 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas St. at TCU 

7 p.m.;CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force 

7:30 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at Utah 

7:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas 

9 p.m.;ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU 

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona St. 

9 p.m.;ESPNU — CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton

9 p.m.;CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's 

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Auburn at LSU

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.;ABC — New York at L.A. Lakers

9 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Sacramento 

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.;ABC — NHL All-Star Game 

Sunday

BOWLING

4 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: U.S. Open

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

Noon;CBS — Maryland at Ohio St.

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Loyola Chicago at Missouri St.

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington at Stanford

3:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Iowa 

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati

5 p.m.;FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St. 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

11 a.m.;FOX — Tennessee at UConn

11 a.m.;ACCN — Miami at North Carolina 

11 a.m.;BSOK — Louisville at Syracuse 

Noon;SECN — Florida at Georgia 

1 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St. 

1 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin 

1 p.m.;BSOK — Boston College at Virginia Tech 

2 p.m.;ESPN+ — Tulsa at Wichita St. 

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas 

3 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Virginia 

5 p.m.;PAC12 — Stanford at USC

5 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke 

5:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Michigan 

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m.;BSOK — South Dakota St. at Oklahoma

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas

NFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.;ABC, ESPN — Pro Bowl

SOCCER (WOMEN)

6:30 a.m.;CNBC — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea

RODEO

11 a.m.;CBS — PBR: Ariat Invitational

