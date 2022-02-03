Weekend TV highlights for Feb. 5-6

Saturday
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPN — Illinois at Indiana
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Mercer at Chattanooga
11 a.m.;FOX — UConn at Villanova
11 a.m.;FS1 — St. John's at Butler
11 a.m.;BSOK — Wake Forest at Florida St.
Noon;CBS — Tennessee at South Carolina
Noon;SECN — Auburn at Georgia
Noon;BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
1 p.m.;ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia
1 p.m.;LNGHRN — Iowa State at Texas
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Dayton at Saint Louis
1 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Xavier
1 p.m.;CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at Wofford
1 p.m.;BSOK — Clemson at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.;ESPN+ — Tulsa at Temple
1:30 p.m.;FOX — Michigan at Purdue
2 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State
2:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Florida
3 p.m.;ESPN — Baylor at Kansas
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M
3 p.m.;FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers
3 p.m.;PAC12 — Washington St. at California
3 p.m.;CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary
4 p.m.;FOX — USC at Arizona
4 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at Virginia
5 p.m.;ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Northern Iowa at Drake
5 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon St. at Colorado
5 p.m.;BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin
5 p.m.;SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.;CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.
6 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas St. at TCU
7 p.m.;CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
7:30 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at Utah
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
9 p.m.;ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona St.
9 p.m.;ESPNU — CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton
9 p.m.;CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Auburn at LSU
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.;ABC — New York at L.A. Lakers
9 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.;ABC — NHL All-Star Game
Sunday
BOWLING
4 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: U.S. Open
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
Noon;CBS — Maryland at Ohio St.
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Loyola Chicago at Missouri St.
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington at Stanford
3:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati
5 p.m.;FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
11 a.m.;FOX — Tennessee at UConn
11 a.m.;ACCN — Miami at North Carolina
11 a.m.;BSOK — Louisville at Syracuse
Noon;SECN — Florida at Georgia
1 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.
1 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
1 p.m.;BSOK — Boston College at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.;ESPN+ — Tulsa at Wichita St.
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas
3 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Virginia
5 p.m.;PAC12 — Stanford at USC
5 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Michigan
COLLEGE WRESTLING
3 p.m.;BSOK — South Dakota St. at Oklahoma
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas