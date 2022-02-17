 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend TV highlights for Feb. 19-20
Weekend TV highlights

Weekend TV highlights for Feb. 19-20

Saturday

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying

12:30 p.m.;FS1 — ARCA Series: The Lucas Oil 200

4:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;ESPN — Indiana at Ohio St.

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse

11 a.m.;FOX — Xavier at UConn

11:30 a.m.;ABC — Texas Tech at Texas

Noon;CBS — Alabama at Kentucky

Noon;SECN — Ole Miss at Georgia

12:30 p.m.;CBSN — Boston at Colgate

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Morgan St. at Howard

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

2:30 p.m.;FOX — Illinois at Michigan St.

2:30 p.m.;CBSN — St. Louis at Davidson

2:30 p.m.;SEC — LSU at South Carolina

3 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Arkansas

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

4 p.m.;FOX — Georgetown at Villanova

4 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Miami (Fla.)

5 p.m.;ESPN — Florida St. at Duke

5 p.m.;PAC12 — Utah at California

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Drake at Loyola Chicago

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure

5 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

5 p.m.;CBSN — Utah State at Boise State

6 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas at West Virginia

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oregon State at Arizona State

7 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

7 p.m.;CBSN — Colorado State at Utah State

9 p.m.;ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

9 p.m.;ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford

9 p.m.;FS1 — Washington at UCLA

9 p.m.;CBSN — San Diego State at Fresno State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m.;ESPNU — UCLA vs. Auburn

10:30 a.m.;SECN — Notre Dame at LSU

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas vs. UCLA

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic

NBA 

7 p.m.;TNT — All-Star Saturday Night

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City

Sunday

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.;FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon;CBS — Michigan at Wisconsin

Noon;ESPN — Houston at Wichita St.

Noon;FS1 — Providence at Butler

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Missouri State at Northern Iowa

1:30 p.m.;USA — George Mason at Fordham

2 p.m.;ESPN — Memphis at SMU

2 p.m.;FS1 — Marquette at Creighton

3 p.m.;CBSN — New Mexico at San Jose State

4:30 p.m.;FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Washington State at USC

7 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi State at Missouri

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Tennessee at South Carolina

11 a.m.;ESPN — Texas at West Virginia

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m.;ESPNU — Washington vs. Clemson

9 a.m.;SECN — Texas Tech vs. LSU

Noon;ESPNU — Wisconsin vs. UCLA

7 p.m.;ESPN — UCLA vs. Florida State

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic

NBA 

7 p.m.;TNT — All-Star Game: West vs. East

NBA G LEAGUE 

1 p.m.;NBATV — G League Ignite at Cleveland

RODEO

11 a.m.;CBS — PBR: The Ticketsmarter Invitational

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

