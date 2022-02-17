Weekend TV highlights for Feb. 19-20

Saturday
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying
12:30 p.m.;FS1 — ARCA Series: The Lucas Oil 200
4:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.;ESPN — Indiana at Ohio St.
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse
11 a.m.;FOX — Xavier at UConn
11:30 a.m.;ABC — Texas Tech at Texas
Noon;CBS — Alabama at Kentucky
Noon;SECN — Ole Miss at Georgia
12:30 p.m.;CBSN — Boston at Colgate
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Morgan St. at Howard
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.
2:30 p.m.;FOX — Illinois at Michigan St.
2:30 p.m.;CBSN — St. Louis at Davidson
2:30 p.m.;SEC — LSU at South Carolina
3 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Arkansas
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
3 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
4 p.m.;FOX — Georgetown at Villanova
4 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Miami (Fla.)
5 p.m.;ESPN — Florida St. at Duke
5 p.m.;PAC12 — Utah at California
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Drake at Loyola Chicago
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure
5 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.;CBSN — Utah State at Boise State
6 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas at West Virginia
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oregon State at Arizona State
7 p.m.;FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
7 p.m.;CBSN — Colorado State at Utah State
9 p.m.;ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
9 p.m.;ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford
9 p.m.;FS1 — Washington at UCLA
9 p.m.;CBSN — San Diego State at Fresno State
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.;ESPNU — UCLA vs. Auburn
10:30 a.m.;SECN — Notre Dame at LSU
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Texas vs. UCLA
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic
NBA
7 p.m.;TNT — All-Star Saturday Night
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City
Sunday
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.;FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Noon;CBS — Michigan at Wisconsin
Noon;ESPN — Houston at Wichita St.
Noon;FS1 — Providence at Butler
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Missouri State at Northern Iowa
1:30 p.m.;USA — George Mason at Fordham
2 p.m.;ESPN — Memphis at SMU
2 p.m.;FS1 — Marquette at Creighton
3 p.m.;CBSN — New Mexico at San Jose State
4:30 p.m.;FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Washington State at USC
7 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi State at Missouri
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Tennessee at South Carolina
11 a.m.;ESPN — Texas at West Virginia
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.;ESPNU — Washington vs. Clemson
9 a.m.;SECN — Texas Tech vs. LSU
Noon;ESPNU — Wisconsin vs. UCLA
7 p.m.;ESPN — UCLA vs. Florida State
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic
NBA
7 p.m.;TNT — All-Star Game: West vs. East
NBA G LEAGUE
1 p.m.;NBATV — G League Ignite at Cleveland
RODEO
11 a.m.;CBS — PBR: The Ticketsmarter Invitational
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton