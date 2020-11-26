 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend TV for Nov. 28-29

Weekend TV for Nov. 28-29

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;BTN — N.D. State at Nebraska

7 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Virginia Tech vs. Temple

7 p.m.;BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;FOX23 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

11 a.m.;ABC – Penn State at Michigan

11 a.m.;FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois

11 a.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

11 a.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

11 a.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo

1 p.m.;BTN — Teams TBA

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Auburn at Alabama

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Colorado at Southern Cal

2:30 p.m.;FOX23 — San Jose State at Boise State

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Northwestern at Michigan State

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Fla. Atlantic at Middle Tennessee St.

2:30 p.m.;FSOK — North Texas at Texas-San Antonio

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Teams TBA

3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi State at Mississippi

3 p.m.;FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue

3 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Texas A&M

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor

6 p.m.;FSOK — Duke at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m.;FOX23 — Arizona at ULCA

7 p.m.;FS1 — TCU at Kansas

7 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Florida State

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Teams TBA

SOCCER 

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Everton vs. Leeds United

1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Brom

Sunday

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

Noon;ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky

Noon;ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Consolation

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — Baylor at Seton Hall

4 p.m.;ESPN — Teams TBA

4:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Temple vs. Rhode Island

5 p.m.;ACCN – North Florida at Miami

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Florida at Florida State

1 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.;ESPN — TBA

3 p.m.;ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame

3 p.m.;ESPN2 – Teams TBA

GOLF

11:30 a.m.;GOLF — LE Tour: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

NFL

Noon;CBS — Tennessee at Indianapolis

Noon;FOX23 — Arizona at New England

12:15 p.m.;NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

3:25 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

SOCCER 

7:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Southampton vs. Man. United

10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

1:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal

2 p.m.;ABC  — MLS: Conference semifinals, TBA

7 p.m.;ESPN  — MLS: Conference semifinals, TBA

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News