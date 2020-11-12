 Skip to main content
Weekend TV for Nov. 13-14
Weekend TV highlights

Saturday

AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula One: Practice

5:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying

9 a.m.;NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

2 p.m.;NBC — 12 Hours of Sebring

4:05 a.m. (Sun.);ESPN — Formula One: Turkish Grand Prix

BOXING

9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Indiana at Michigan State

11 a.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Miami at Virginia Tech

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Troy

11 a.m.;FOX23 — TCU at West Virginia

11 a.m.;FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska

11 a.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

11 a.m.;CBSSN — M. Tenn. St. at Marshall

11 a.m.;BTN — Illinois at Rutgers

1:30 p.m.;FS2 — Fresno State at Utah State

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Colorado at Stanford

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Teams TBA

2:30 p.m.;FOX23 — Southern Cal at Arizona

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Southern Miss at W. Kentucky

3 p.m.; FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech

5:30 p.m.;FS2 — Nevada at New Mexico

6 p.m.;FOX23 — Oregon at Wash. St.

6 p.m.;ESPN — Arkansas at Florida

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — SMU at Tulsa

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan

6:30 p.m.;ACCN — Florida State at N.C. State

6:30 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

9:30 p.m.;FOX23 – Utah at UCLA

9:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — California at Arizona State

9:30 p.m.;FS2 — UNLV at San Jose State

10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon State at Washington

GOLF

Noon;CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.;FS2 – America’s Day at the Races

PBR

6:30 p.m.;CBSSN – Unleash the Beast World Finals

SOCCER (WOMEN)

7 a.m.;NBCSN — FASL: Birmingham City at Aston Villa

SWIMMING

12:30 a.m. (Sun.);NBCSN — Toyota U.S. Open (taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final

Sunday

AUTO RACING

4:05 a.m.;ESPN — Formula One: Turkish Grand Prix

6:30 a.m.;NBCSN — FIM Moto GP: Valencia, Spain

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — ACC Tournament: TBA, Championship

Noon;SECN — Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

1 p.m.;ESPNU — LSU at Alabama

GOLF

9 a.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

PBR

4:30 p.m.;CBSSN – Unleash the Beast World Finals

NFL 

Noon;FOX23— Houston at Cleveland

3 p.m.;CBS — Buffalo at Arizona

3 p.m.;FOX23 — Seattle at Los Angeles Rams

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Baltimore at New England

SOCCER (MEN)

1 p.m.;ACCN – Notre Dame at North Carolina

1:30 p.m.;ESPN — UEFA Nations League: England at Belgium

SWIMMING

2 p.m.;NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals

8 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals

Noon;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals

2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals

