Weekend TV for Nov. 13-14

Saturday
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula One: Practice
5:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying
9 a.m.;NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
2 p.m.;NBC — 12 Hours of Sebring
4:05 a.m. (Sun.);ESPN — Formula One: Turkish Grand Prix
BOXING
9 p.m.;ESPN — Top Rank
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Indiana at Michigan State
11 a.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Miami at Virginia Tech
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Troy
11 a.m.;FOX23 — TCU at West Virginia
11 a.m.;FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska
11 a.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
11 a.m.;CBSSN — M. Tenn. St. at Marshall
11 a.m.;BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — Fresno State at Utah State
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Colorado at Stanford
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Teams TBA
2:30 p.m.;FOX23 — Southern Cal at Arizona
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Southern Miss at W. Kentucky
3 p.m.; FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech
5:30 p.m.;FS2 — Nevada at New Mexico
6 p.m.;FOX23 — Oregon at Wash. St.
6 p.m.;ESPN — Arkansas at Florida
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — SMU at Tulsa
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida
6:30 p.m.;ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan
6:30 p.m.;ACCN — Florida State at N.C. State
6:30 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
6:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
9:30 p.m.;FOX23 – Utah at UCLA
9:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — California at Arizona State
9:30 p.m.;FS2 — UNLV at San Jose State
10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon State at Washington
GOLF
Noon;CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.;FS2 – America’s Day at the Races
PBR
6:30 p.m.;CBSSN – Unleash the Beast World Finals
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7 a.m.;NBCSN — FASL: Birmingham City at Aston Villa
SWIMMING
12:30 a.m. (Sun.);NBCSN — Toyota U.S. Open (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final
Sunday
AUTO RACING
4:05 a.m.;ESPN — Formula One: Turkish Grand Prix
6:30 a.m.;NBCSN — FIM Moto GP: Valencia, Spain
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;ESPNU — ACC Tournament: TBA, Championship
Noon;SECN — Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;ESPNU — LSU at Alabama
GOLF
9 a.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
PBR
4:30 p.m.;CBSSN – Unleash the Beast World Finals
NFL
Noon;FOX23— Houston at Cleveland
3 p.m.;CBS — Buffalo at Arizona
3 p.m.;FOX23 — Seattle at Los Angeles Rams
7:20 p.m.;NBC — Baltimore at New England
SOCCER (MEN)
1 p.m.;ACCN – Notre Dame at North Carolina
1:30 p.m.;ESPN — UEFA Nations League: England at Belgium
SWIMMING
2 p.m.;NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals
8 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals
Noon;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals
2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals
