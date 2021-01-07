 Skip to main content
Weekend TV for Jan. 9-10

Saturday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

11 a.m.;NBCSN — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

11 a.m.;FSOK — Miami at N.C. State

Noon;ESPN — Texas at West Virginia

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Tennessee at Texas A&M

1 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

1 p.m.;NBCSN — Fordham at Duquesne

2 p.m.;ESPN — Baylor at TCU

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Iowa State

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

3 p.m.;FS1 — UNLV at Colorado State

3 p.m.;NBCSN — La Salle at Massachusetts

3:30 p.m.;CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas

4 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

6 p.m.;ESPN — Clemson at UNC

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Georgetown at Syracuse

7 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

8 p.m.;ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

3 p.m.;FSOK — TCU at Oklahoma

GOLF

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions

NFL

12:05 p.m.;CBS — Indianapolis at Buffalo

3:40 p.m.;FOX23 — L.A. Rams at Seattle

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Tampa Bay at Washington

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

5 p.m.;TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

Midnight;TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

Sunday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech

5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington

3 p.m.;ESPNU – Iowa State at Texas Tech

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)

Noon;FSOK —  Arizona State at Oklahoma

GOLF

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions

NBA

5 p.m.;FSOK — Oklahoma City at Brooklyn

NFL

12:05 p.m.;ABC — Baltimore at Tennessee

3:40 p.m.;CBS — Chicago at New Orleans

7:15 p.m.;NBC— Cleveland at Pittsburgh

RUGBY

9 a.m.;NBCSN — Premiership: London at Harlequins

SKIING

1 p.m.;NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

5 p.m.;TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

