Weekend TV for Dec. 26-27
Weekend TV highlights

Weekend TV for Dec. 26-27

  • Updated
Saturday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

1 p.m.;FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern

3 p.m.;FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

2:30 p.m.;ABC – First Responder Bowl: Louisiana at UTSA

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina

NBA

4 p.m.;NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis

6 p.m.;FSOK – Oklahoma City at Charlotte

6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Philadelphia at NY Knicks

9 p.m.;NBATV — Houston at Portland

NFL

Noon;NFLN — Tampa Bay at Detroit

7:15 p.m.;NFLN — Miami at Las Vegas

SKIING

2 p.m.;NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: TBA

2 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City ---

Sunday

NBA

2:30 p.m.;NBATV — Dallas at L.A. Clippers

6 p.m.;NBATV — Brooklyn at Charlotte

9 p.m.;NBATV — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers

NFL

Noon;CBS — Cleveland at N.Y. Jets

Noon;FOX23 — Atlanta at Kansas City

3 p.m.;FOX23 — Philadelphia at Dallas

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Tennessee at Green Bay

SOCCER 

8 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United

10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool

1:15 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton

Breaking News