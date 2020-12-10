Weekend TV for Dec. 12-13

Saturday
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit
6:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit
BOXING
8 p.m.;SHO —Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights)
9 p.m.;ESPN — Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
10 a.m.;ESPNU — Florida at Florida State
11 a.m.;CBS — Notre Dame at Kentucky
Noon; ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College
2 p.m.;NBCSN — Temple at St. Joseph's
2 p.m.;NBCSN — Evansville at Saint Louis
2 p.m.;FSOK – Elon at UNC
4 p.m.;NBCSN — Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth
4 p.m.;FSOK — Florida A&M at Oklahoma
5 p.m.;PAC12 — UTEP at Arizona
5:30 p.m.;FS2 — Xavier at Providence
6 p.m.;FSOK; — Fla. Atlantic at N.C. State
7 p.m.;PAC12 — Oregon at Washington
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;CBS — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
11 a.m.;FOX23 — Utah at Colorado
11 a.m.;ESPN – Alabama at Arkansas
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Illinois at Northwestern
11 a.m.;FS1 — Minnesota at Nebraska
11 a.m.;SECN – Georgia at Missouri
11 a.m.;BTN – Rutgers at Maryland
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — Fresno State vs. New Mexico
1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo
2 p.m.;CBS — Navy at Army
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa
2:30 p.m.;ABC — North Carolina at Miami
2:30 p.m.;BTN — Teams TBA
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Michigan St. at Penn State
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Houston at Memphis
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Teams TBA
3 p.m.;FOX23 — Cal at Washington State
3 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.;CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming
6 p.m.;FS1 — La. Tech at TCU
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Baylor
6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Florida
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
8:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — San Diego State at BYU
9:30 p.m.;FS1 — Teams TBA
9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.;NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame
GOLF
10 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
1:30 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester U. vs. Manchester City
7:30 p.m.;FOX23 — MLS Cup: Columbus vs. Seattle
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State
Noon;ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia
1 p.m.;FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa
2 p.m.;ESPN — Texas at Baylor
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Connecticut at Georgetown
8:30 p.m.;FS1 — Stanford at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
Noon;FSOK — Virginia at Florida State
2 p.m.;FSOK — Texas State at Oklahoma
2 p.m.;FSSW+; — Duke at Miami
4 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Texas
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.;NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame
GOLF
10 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open
11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
1 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open
NBA
7:30 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers
NFL
Noon;CBS — Kansas City at Miami
Noon;FOX23 — Dallas at Cincinnati
3 p.m.;FOX — New Orleans at Philadelphia
7:20 p.m.;NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
SKIING
7 p.m.;NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
11 p.m. (Mon.);NBCSN — Cross-Country World Cup (taped)
Midnight (Mon.);NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships (taped)
SOCCER
5:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton vs. Sheffield United
8:10 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham vs. Liverpool
1:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Aresnal vs. Burnley
