Weekend TV for Dec. 12-13
Weekend TV highlights

Weekend TV for Dec. 12-13

  • Updated
Saturday

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit

6:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit

BOXING

8 p.m.;SHO —Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights)

9 p.m.;ESPN — Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

10 a.m.;ESPNU — Florida at Florida State

11 a.m.;CBS — Notre Dame at Kentucky

Noon; ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College

2 p.m.;NBCSN — Temple at St. Joseph's

2 p.m.;NBCSN — Evansville at Saint Louis

2 p.m.;FSOK – Elon at UNC

4 p.m.;NBCSN — Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth

4 p.m.;FSOK — Florida A&M at Oklahoma

5 p.m.;PAC12 — UTEP at Arizona

5:30 p.m.;FS2 — Xavier at Providence

6 p.m.;FSOK; — Fla. Atlantic at N.C. State

7 p.m.;PAC12 — Oregon at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;CBS — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

11 a.m.;FOX23 — Utah at Colorado

11 a.m.;ESPN – Alabama at Arkansas

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Illinois at Northwestern

11 a.m.;FS1 — Minnesota at Nebraska

11 a.m.;SECN – Georgia at Missouri

11 a.m.;BTN – Rutgers at Maryland

1:30 p.m.;FS2 — Fresno State vs. New Mexico

1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo

2 p.m.;CBS — Navy at Army

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa

2:30 p.m.;ABC — North Carolina at Miami

2:30 p.m.;BTN — Teams TBA

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Michigan St. at Penn State

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Houston at Memphis

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Teams TBA

3 p.m.;FOX23 — Cal at Washington State

3 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

5 p.m.;CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming

6 p.m.;FS1 — La. Tech at TCU

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Baylor

6 p.m.;ESPN — LSU at Florida

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

8:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — San Diego State at BYU

9:30 p.m.;FS1 — Teams TBA

9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon State

COLLEGE HOCKEY 

6 p.m.;NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

GOLF

10 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

1:30 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open

SOCCER 

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Manchester U. vs. Manchester City

7:30 p.m.;FOX23 — MLS Cup: Columbus vs. Seattle

Sunday

AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State

Noon;ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia

1 p.m.;FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa

2 p.m.;ESPN — Texas at Baylor

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Connecticut at Georgetown

8:30 p.m.;FS1 — Stanford at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

Noon;FSOK — Virginia at Florida State

2 p.m.;FSOK — Texas State at Oklahoma

2 p.m.;FSSW+; — Duke at Miami

4 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Texas

COLLEGE HOCKEY 

4 p.m.;NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

GOLF

10 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open

11 a.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

1 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Open

NBA

7:30 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

NFL

Noon;CBS — Kansas City at Miami

Noon;FOX23 — Dallas at Cincinnati

3 p.m.;FOX — New Orleans at Philadelphia

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

SKIING

7 p.m.;NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

11 p.m. (Mon.);NBCSN — Cross-Country World Cup (taped)

Midnight (Mon.);NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships (taped)

SOCCER 

5:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton vs. Sheffield United

8:10 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham vs. Liverpool

1:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Aresnal vs. Burnley

