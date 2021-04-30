Weekend sports TV for May 1-2, 2021

Saturday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice
8:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying
12:30 p.m. FS1 — ARCA Menards Series
3 p.m. NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying
6:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Truck: Race at Kansas
6:30 p.m. NBCSN — IndyCar: Genesys 300
9 p.m. NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship
BOXING
6 p.m. FOX — Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. ESPNU — TCU at West Virginia
3 p.m. BSOK — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
8 p.m. ESPNU — San Diego at Gonzaga
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m. ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
9 a.m. ESPNU — TBA
11 a.m. ESPNU — Syracuse at Notre Dame
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon ESPN2 — Alabama at Georgia
4 p.m. ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly
6 p.m. ESPNU — Arkansas at LSU
GOLF
7:30 a.m. GOLF — EPGA: Tenerife Open
Noon GOLF — PGA: Valspar Championship
2 p.m. CBS — PGA: Valspar Championship
2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Champions: Insperity Invitational
9:30 p.m. GOLF — LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship
HORSE RACING
11 a.m. NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Prep
1:30 p.m. NBC — The Kentucky Derby
MLB
3 p.m. FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts
9 p.m. ESPN2 — Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka
NBA
6:45 p.m. ESPN — Golden State at Houston
7 p.m. BSOK — Indiana at OKC
9:05 p.m. ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NFL
11 a.m. ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
11 a.m. ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
11 a.m. NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
SOCCER (MEN)
6:25 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
8:55 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
11:30 a.m. NBC — Premier League: TBA
9 p.m. FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlan at Monterrey
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m. NBCSN — The World Athletics Relays
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula One: Portuguese Grand Prix
2 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR: The BUSCHY MCBUSCH RACE 400
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. ESPNU — Louisville at Clemson
2 p.m. ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Florida
4 p.m. ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m. ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
11 a.m. ESPNU — TBA
GOLF
7 a.m. GOLF — EPGA: Tenerife Open
Noon GOLF — PGA: Valspar Championship
2 p.m. CBS — PGA: Valspar Championship
2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Champions: Insperity Invitational
MLB
1:30 p.m. BSOK — Boston vs. Texas
6 p.m. ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia
NBA
7 p.m. BSOK — Phoenix at OKC
NHL
2 p.m. NBC — Tampa Bay at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN)
5 a.m. NBCSN — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tigres UANL
5:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio
7:55 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
10:25 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
Noon ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC