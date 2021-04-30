 Skip to main content
Weekend sports TV for May 1-2, 2021
Weekend TV

Saturday

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice

8:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying

12:30 p.m. FS1 — ARCA Menards Series

3 p.m. NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying

6:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Truck: Race at Kansas

6:30 p.m. NBCSN — IndyCar: Genesys 300

9 p.m. NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship

BOXING

6 p.m. FOX — Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. ESPNU — TCU at West Virginia

3 p.m. BSOK — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

8 p.m. ESPNU — San Diego at Gonzaga

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m. ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

9 a.m. ESPNU — TBA

11 a.m. ESPNU — Syracuse at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon ESPN2 — Alabama at Georgia

4 p.m. ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly

6 p.m. ESPNU — Arkansas at LSU

GOLF

7:30 a.m. GOLF — EPGA: Tenerife Open

Noon GOLF — PGA: Valspar Championship

2 p.m. CBS — PGA: Valspar Championship

2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Champions: Insperity Invitational

9:30 p.m. GOLF — LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship

HORSE RACING

11 a.m. NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Prep

1:30 p.m. NBC — The Kentucky Derby

MLB

3 p.m. FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts

9 p.m. ESPN2 — Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

NBA

6:45 p.m. ESPN — Golden State at Houston

7 p.m. BSOK — Indiana at OKC

9:05 p.m. ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NFL

11 a.m. ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

11 a.m. ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

11 a.m. NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

SOCCER (MEN)

6:25 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

8:55 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

11:30 a.m. NBC — Premier League: TBA

9 p.m. FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlan at Monterrey

TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 p.m. NBCSN — The World Athletics Relays

Sunday

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula One: Portuguese Grand Prix

2 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR: The BUSCHY MCBUSCH RACE 400

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. ESPNU — Louisville at Clemson

2 p.m. ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Florida

4 p.m. ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m. ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

11 a.m. ESPNU — TBA

GOLF

7 a.m. GOLF — EPGA: Tenerife Open

Noon GOLF — PGA: Valspar Championship

2 p.m. CBS — PGA: Valspar Championship

2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Champions: Insperity Invitational

MLB

1:30 p.m. BSOK — Boston vs. Texas

6 p.m. ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia

NBA

7 p.m. BSOK — Phoenix at OKC

NHL

2 p.m. NBC — Tampa Bay at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN)

5 a.m. NBCSN — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tigres UANL

5:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio

7:55 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

10:25 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

Noon ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC

