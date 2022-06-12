'We come together when we need to:' Cry Baby Hill unites Tulsans after Saint Francis shooting

Twenty-five years ago, Van Havenstrite lived in an apartment atop Cry Baby Hill. Now, he wishes he never moved.

On Sunday, the renowned Cry Baby Hill party returned for the 16th annual Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. As racers dashed through the winding hills of the usually quiet neighborhood along Riverside Drive, they were met with spectators that mirrored a college block party more than a cycling event.

The smell of beer and body odor, along with heavy metal music bellowing in the background, are all part of the experience surrounding the final day of Tulsa Tough. It holds a strange allure to multitudes each year, Havenstrite among them.

However, this year was different for Havenstrite, who traded his typical clothing for a pink shirt. Tulsa Tough encouraged attendants of the free 5.8-mile townie ride to wear pink in honor of the Saint Francis Health System shooting that occurred just 11 days ago.

Although he didn’t participate in the townie ride, like many of the bikers who hit the road Sunday, Havenstrite donned “#SaintFrancisStrong” on the front of his attire. Some did so to express solitude with those impacted by the shooting, but Havenstrite was more personally affected.

“I had family in the building,” Havenstrite said. “I think it was a tough time for the whole city. So, I think something like this is a really positive event to have, especially when we need everyone to come together.”

“I mean, that’s Tulsa. We come together when we need to.”

For Adam Vaughn, a local resident, Cry Baby Hill is the most inclusive place for the community to rally.

“It’s just all the cultures of Tulsa getting together,” Vaughn said. “And it’s just beautiful chaos to just cheer on some riders and enjoy your Sunday. It’s more love and acceptance than anything else.”

Cry Baby Hill’s atmosphere can even be overwhelming for newer observers. University of Oklahoma student Nick Marco learned that quickly after approaching the heart of the party.

Marco and his friend, fellow OU student Jackie Ryan, saw someone punching a tree until his knuckles bloodied because he was hyped by the rock music playing on the stage.

“There’s a lot of weird-looking people out here, but it’s interesting,” Marco said. “It’s definitely a good time.”

Perhaps one of those “weird-looking” bystanders was a baby doll on a stick wearing swim trunks to adhere to 2022’s beach theme.

Debra and Gary Harris, who came in from Claremore to attend their third Tulsa Tough this weekend, created the doll to catch the eye of criterium racers as they trekked up the devastating incline.

“The baby on the stick was from last year’s theme with Tiger King,” Debra said. “He was a baby Joe Exotic. Now he’s the beach baby.”

The muggy weather, which reached a heat index of 109 degrees, didn’t deter participants from “overindulging, getting hot and not pacing themselves,” according to Debra.

“(The day) is total chaos,” Gary added. “If you pace yourself, you can make it the whole day.”

Havenstrite used to indulge in the festivities. But now, with children, he takes them to the bottom of the hill, where they can see the action from afar.

A longtime viewer of the bustle that is Cry Baby Hill and Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, Havenstrite was encouraged to see his community’s turnout following a tragic event.

“It’s wonderful,” he said of the atmosphere. “Every year it just keeps getting better.”

SUNDAY RESULTS

Men’s Masters 40+ Cat 3-4

1. Paul Hesselgrave, Unicorn SYFFI Racing; 2. Elijah Baker, PEDAL MAFIA; 3. Dustin SCHLAKE, BMC/Walmart Racing

Men’s Novice 35+

1. Chris Hart; 2. Kenny Stringfellow, Janes Deli; 3. Phil Wolfe.

Men’s Novice Under 35

1. Leonel Lopez; 2. Kile Yurchak, Vacation; 3. Ian Williamson

Women’s Cat 4-Novice

1. Alex Whittington, Bailey Construction; 2. Lisa Muskrat, BMC/Walmart Cycling Team; 3. Regina Riha, Pandemonium.

Women’s Cat 2-3

1. Maeghan Easler, Ames Velo; 2. Rachel Parker, Team Abundance; 3. Kayla Clemons, Adapt Cycling.

Women’s Masters 40+

1. Catherine Moore, Bike Mart/LIV; 2. Michelle Montoya, Pegasus Cycling; 3. Lori McCarty, SENTIR racing.

Men’s Cat 4

1. Grant Rogers, Night Owls Racing; 2. Matthew Hamsa, Torchy’s Tacos/Bike Mart; 3. Chris Bacarisse, Primal-Audi Denver.

Juniors

1. Sean Strachan, Team Swift; 2. Lucas Ferguson, Torchy’s Tacos/ Bike Mart; 3. Cullen Darr, Torchy’s Tacos.

Men’s Masters 40+ Cat 1-2

1. Shawn Betz, stages cycling; 2. Randy Reichardt, Above & Beyond Cancer P/B Bike World; 3. Jeremy Schwab, VITE RACING.

Men’s Cat 3

1. Preston Eye, Nashville Local Cycling; 2. Adam Breaux, Cura Racing; 3. Garin Kelley, Team Elevate Racing.

Men’s Cat 1-2

1. Gregory Vanderpool, 2. Douglas Frenchak, United Cycling; 3. Tim Smith, Alliance St. Louis.

Women’s Pro

1. Skylar Schneider, L39ION of Los Angeles; 2. Marlies Mejias Garcia, Virginias Blue Ridge TWENTY24; 3. Alexis Ryan, L39ION of Los Angeles.

Men’s Pro

1. Luke Lamperti, TRINITY Racing; 2. Thomas Gibbons, Automatic Racing; 3. Cesar Serna, Team Audi McKinney-Encore Wire p/b Cadence Cyclery.

