Watch Now: Patrick Lange dedicates IRONMAN victory to mother

“I had quite a bit of a sore knee and sore hamstrings, so I tried to still keep up the volume for the IRONMAN, so it was kind of a bit of a balance act between keep training hard and still managing to not get injured,” said Ryf, who is from Switzerland. “Today, on the bike, I actually managed it quite well, I could push solid without hurting it, so I was really happy with the bike. On the run, I wasn’t used to the humidity and I really started to struggle, energy-wise.”

It was a difficult task to persevere during the marathon, but Ryf stayed strong mentally.

“You want to get the best out of yourself and it’s always about effort,” Ryf said. “Of course, I like to win, but in the end, it’s the effort and I want to push my performance further and you can only do that when you push yourself to limits. It’s good to sometimes touch these limits and to cross them a tiny bit.”

Matthews was just ninth among women coming out of the water, but had a strong bike ride, approaching the bike-to-run transition side by side with Moench, although a five-minute penalty set her back. But Matthews’ strong marathon, in 2:49:49, enabled her to chase down Moench and finish second.