Watch Now: Noel Mulkey top finishing Tulsan in IRONMAN

“I’ve been here a week now, I came early to acclimatize to the time difference and everybody we’ve met has been the most hospitable person,” said Katrina Matthews, the women’s runner-up who is from Bristol, England. “All of the locals have gotten behind everybody racing. It’s just a great atmosphere, town, and cafes and bars and restaurants.”

Transition areas important to smooth operations of race

With three components of the race, there were two areas of transition, helping the athletes switch gears from swimming to biking, and then again from biking to running. At each spot, there was a specific process the athletes underwent, assisted by an army of volunteers.

At the first transition point, at Keystone State Park, the participants ran out of the water, had to gingerly step along the grooved boat ramp to the shore and then find the spot, among rows and rows of almost 2,000 bicycles, where theirs was. They also had specific gear bags placed at their spots, and most changed out of their swimming wetsuit and into a biking outfit before hopping on their bikes and riding off. That process usually took between 4-8 minutes.