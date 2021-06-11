Watch Now: From veterans to rookies, Blue Dome Criterium winners relish return of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

Chad Cagle has participated in the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough since its creation in 2006. Ama Nsek had never competed in the contest until Friday.
Victory was the commonality that united the two racers, and what felt like all of Tulsa when the city’s annual three-day cycling event returned Friday evening, one year after it was canceled due to COVID-19.
In the first USA Crits event of 2021, Cagle claimed the victory in the Master’s 40+ Category 1/2 after solo rider Dempsy Cifuentes began the day’s festivities with a win in the Men’s Category 3. Cagle, a Tulsa native racing for Team Topeca, spent 13 years racing at the Men’s Pro I level before joining the senior circuit.
“Everyone’s looking for what a sense of new normal is,” Cagle said, elated at Tulsa Tough’s return as the coronavirus pandemic begins to fade. “I’m just happy to be out here competing again and seeing crowds and seeing my friends.”
Monster Racing’s Philip Tintsman and Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team’s Marco Aledia finished second and third, respectively, behind Cagle. Afterward, Nsek, from L39ION of Los Angeles, rolled onto the track and took the Men’s Category 1/2 in his first appearance at the event.
Nsek, who’s been road cycling since he was 16, said he’s been asked every year since his first if he intended to race at the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. Now that he’s 21, he finally gets to savor an impressive debut in Tulsa.
“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Nsek said. “Obviously, the race was a lot faster than what we have locally, but it was interesting. It’s way more humid here than it is in California, and it’s hotter as of right now, but the expectation was that it was going to be hard and fast and that’s exactly what it was. … It all came together with the final lap, so it was pretty crazy.”
Team Soundpony’s Jacob Lasely and Vol Gas Racing’s Logan Grace finished second and third, respectively, landing on the podium behind Nsek. L39ION of Los Angeles’ dominance continued in the Women’s Pro 1/2, as Skylar Schneider finished first and Kendall Ryan took home third. Maggie Coles-Lyster of DNA Pro Cycling Team took home second place in the event.
While cyclists battled elbow to elbow, Tulsans drank and danced the night away to the sounds of cowbells and cheers. The crowd seemed only to intensify as the night went on, soaking up anything and everything offered outside the racetrack’s yellow metal barriers.
“Man, isn’t it good to be with your people again?,” commentator Dave Towle exclaimed from his perch on the trackside stage amid a break in the racing action. A beloved personality in the cycling community, Towle was electric on the microphone all night, keeping onlookers engaged throughout with his booming voice and timely wisecracks.
In all, the first leg of Tulsa Tough’s return was the perfect mix of intense competition and an exciting social atmosphere. Saturday brings the Arts District Criterium sponsored by FC Tulsa.
Saturday’s rides will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the Ace Challenge, shortly followed by the start of the Gran Fondos. Races open at 9:30, kicked off by the Men’s Masters B for Category 3 and 4 competitors.