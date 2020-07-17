...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 110 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...THE ONGOING HEAT ADVISORY EXPIRES AT 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING. A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
Drillers outfielder Alec Sanchez, who plays at Florida International, had an eight-game hitting streak earlier this month. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Although the Texas League season was canceled, Scott Hennessey, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers-affiliated Tulsa Drillers, has had an impact on a member of the Texas Collegiate League’s Drillers.
Tulsa outfielder Alec Sanchez has taken lessons from Hennessey the past five years in their hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.
“My dad was trying to find hitting coaches when I was younger, and we’ve been great friends since, and he’s really helped me a lot,” Sanchez said about Hennessey.
“He throws BP (batting practice) to me in the offseason when he’s around. I was talking to him last week, (and) he was asking how I’ve been. We stay in close contact.”
Sanchez, who plays at Florida International University, had never been to Tulsa before last month.
“It feels like home now,” Sanchez said. “Every time I go on a road trip I can’t wait to get back here. I’ve enjoyed it so far. Love the fans, love the ballpark.
“I told him (Hennessey) I was playing on his home field and he was ecstatic about it. He was saying how amazing everything is here and he wasn’t lying to me.”
Asked what Sanchez likes the most about Hennessey, he said, “His energy.”
“Every time we hit together he brings the energy,” Sanchez said. “If I’m tired he’ll always lift me up. He helps me in every aspect of the game.”
Sanchez’s description of his experiences seems familiar to what Los Angeles Dodgers prospects have said about Hennessey’s work with Drillers players the past three years.
“He’s Scott, he’s funny. When we’re working, he gets to work, but after the lessons we’re just joking around and stuff,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez has the Drillers’ top hitting streak this season at eight games. He didn’t get a chance to play in a summer league last year because he was focusing on his transfer from Florida State to FIU. He played in 40 games for Florida State’s College World Series qualifier in 2019.
“I’ll never forget that. That was an amazing experience,” Sanchez said. “The stands here (at ONEOK Field) kind of remind me of Omaha. Nothing will beat that atmosphere and I will never forget that.”
Sanchez was batting .294 with 10 RBIs in 14 games for Florida International when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He didn’t know he was going to play summer baseball until getting a phone call from TCL Drillers manager Tom Holliday three days before joining the team last month. He appreciates the opportunity.
“It’s been amazing,” Sanchez said. “I was just trying to stay in shape working out at a local workout place, then Tom gave me a call. Ever since then I’ve been excited, an amazing atmosphere here.
“It’s helping me a lot this summer. I feel like when I go back (to FIU) in the fall I’ll be ahead of everyone else because of this amazing league that I’m in.”
Sanchez’s work with Hennessey has given him an early look at a potential pro career.
“It’s starting to hit me — I’m doing lessons with a Double-A manager,” Sanchez said. “He’s teaching me a lot and at the end of my career I will thank him for everything he’s done for me.”
Masks at the ballpark
The Drillers are following the City of Tulsa’s new mask ordinance. Fans attending games at ONEOK Field will need to wear a mask upon entrance to the ballpark and at all times except when they are sitting in their socially distanced seat or eating and drinking.
Memorable All-Star Game
Former longtime Philadelphia Phillies infielder Tony Taylor died Thursday at age 84. Taylor had 2,007 hits in a major league career that ran from 1958-76. His last hit as a pro player came in Tulsa at the 1982 Texas League All-Star Game.
Taylor, then 46, singled as a pinch hitter for the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City, which lost 10-4 to the All-Stars. That came 25 years after he had last played a game in Tulsa — with Dallas in 1957.
It was a notable moment on a night that also included impressive performances from future major league stars Joe Carter, Daryl Strawberry and Julio Franco, who was then 23. The latter was with OKC and perhaps Taylor had a longtime influence on Franco, who set several major league records for his longevity as a position player — he was still playing in the majors 25 years later in 2007 at age 49.
Notable
Former Oral Roberts pitcher Jordan Romano, who made his major league debut last year with Toronto, has been impressive in the Blue Jays’ summer camp. Pitching coach Pete Walker said to mlb.com, “Romano right now is showing plus-power with a devastating slider.” ...
Union graduate Drew Rucinski is 9-1 with a 2.73 ERA for the NC Dinos in the Korea Baseball Organization League. Rucinski has allowed only two runs over his past 26 innings.
