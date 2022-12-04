 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. vs. Netherlands

Fans left the Empire Bar disappointed after a showing of the World Cup round of 16 game between the United States and the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Tulsa. The United States Men's National Team was eliminated from the World Cup after losing to the Netherlands 3-1.

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

