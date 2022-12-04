U.S. vs. Netherlands

Fans react while watching televisions showing the World Cup round of 16 match between the United States and the Netherlands at the Empire Bar Saturday in Tulsa. The U.S. men’s team was eliminated after losing to the Netherlands 3-1.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
A fan looks away from a television showing the World Cup match between the United States and the Netherlands.
Fans left the Empire Bar disappointed after a showing of the World Cup round of 16 game between the United States and the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Tulsa. The United States Men's National Team was eliminated from the World Cup after losing to the Netherlands 3-1.
Photos: Fans react as the US is eliminated from World Cup by the Netherlands
