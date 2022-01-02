Two Oklahomans win Golden Drillers at Tulsa Shootout

Two Oklahomans were among the winners at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout late Saturday night inside the Expo Square SageNet Center.
Jeffrey Newell of Tulsa outran all challengers in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature while Marlow’s Jett Nunley earned his first Golden Driller with a start-to-finish run in the Restricted A-feature.
Newell turned back 8-time Driller winner Blake Hahn in the early going then held on as Stock Non-Wing feature winner Emerson Axsom challenged at the finish. Axsom charged outside of Newell and got into the wall, flipping across the finish line for second as the checkered flag waved.
“I have waited a long time for this,” Newell said of his first Shootout victory. “I am sorry to whoever we got into at the start-finish line.
“I knew I had to stick to the plan. Those guys can run the curb. I am not in a car that can do that."
Jake Hagopian picked up his second Golden Driller with a victory in the Winged Micro feature. Hagopian, who also won in 2019, raced unchallenged while a battle for second raged behind him between Tyler Courtney and Christopher Bell.
Courtney, and 3-time Chili Bowl champion and NASCAR Cup driver Bell swapped the runner-up position back and forth several times while Hagopian raced alone out front. Bell made the final move in the closing laps, leaving Courtney with third place.
Craig Ronk of Warsaw, Indiana turned back Thomas Kunsman to win the 55-lap Winged Outlaw feature.
Ronk led from the start but Kunsman closed in late as Ronk was losing his brakes. However, Ronk held on in the lower groove for his first Shootout win. Jonathan Beason of Broken Arrow raced to a third-place finish.
Like many of the winners, Ronk found the low groove to be faster.
“I was told before I came out here the bottom would be faster,” he said.
Tulsa Shootout
Late Saturday
Non-Wing Outlaw A Feature: 1. Jeffrey Newell, Tulsa; 2. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 3. Shawn Mahaffey, Tulsa; 4. Thomas Kunsman, Bethlehem, Pa.; 5. Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pa.; 6. Christopher Bell, Norman; 7. Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa; 8. Dominic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.; 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, Ala.; 10. Johnny Borland, Fort Worth, Texas.
Restricted A Feature: 1. Jett Nunley, Marlow; 2. Jett Barnes, Visalia, Calif.; 3. Garrett Benson, Concordia, Mo.; 4. Cooper Miller, Graham, Texas; 5. Kortland Stephens, Benton, Ark.; 6. Corbin Rueschenberg, Mesa, Ariz.; 7. Lucas Johnson, Antioch, Calif.; 8. Jaxton Wiggs, Benton, Ill.; 9. JW Henderson, Queen Creek, Ariz.; 10. Cole Vanderheiden, Papillion, Neb.
Winged Micros: 1. Jake Hagopian, Fresno, Calif.; 2. Christopher Bell, Norman; 3. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind.; 4. Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.; 5. Kameron Key, Warrensburg, Mo.; 6. Neal Allison, Greensboro, N.C.; 7. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 8. Kyle Spence, Bear, Del.; 9. Aubrey Smith, Houstonia, Mo.; 10. Kater Battarbee, Houston, Texas.
Winged Outlaw A Feature: 1. Craig Ronk, Warsaw, Ind.; 2. Thomas Kunsman, Bethlehem, Pa.; 3. Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow; 4. KJ Snow, Kingsburg, Calif.; 5. Gunner Setser, Columbus, Ind.; 6. Landon Pearson, Newcastle; 7. Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, Ala.; 8. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 9. Cody Christensen, Fresno, Calif.; 10. Scotty Milan, Fort Collins, Colo.