Two Oklahomans win Golden Drillers at Tulsa Shootout

Two Oklahomans were among the winners at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout late Saturday night inside the Expo Square SageNet Center.

Jeffrey Newell of Tulsa outran all challengers in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature while Marlow’s Jett Nunley earned his first Golden Driller with a start-to-finish run in the Restricted A-feature.

Newell turned back 8-time Driller winner Blake Hahn in the early going then held on as Stock Non-Wing feature winner Emerson Axsom challenged at the finish. Axsom charged outside of Newell and got into the wall, flipping across the finish line for second as the checkered flag waved.

“I have waited a long time for this,” Newell said of his first Shootout victory. “I am sorry to whoever we got into at the start-finish line.

“I knew I had to stick to the plan. Those guys can run the curb. I am not in a car that can do that."

Jake Hagopian picked up his second Golden Driller with a victory in the Winged Micro feature. Hagopian, who also won in 2019, raced unchallenged while a battle for second raged behind him between Tyler Courtney and Christopher Bell.