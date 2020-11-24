 Skip to main content
TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;BTN — McNeese State at Nebraska

11 a.m.;CBSSN — George Washington at Navy

11 a.m.;FS1 — Oakland at Xavier

1 p.m.;BTN — North Carolina A&T at Illinois

1 p.m.;ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — St. Mary's vs. Memphis

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State

1 p.m.;FS1 — Fairfield at Providence

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Northwest at Oregon State

3 p.m.;ACCN — Evansville at Louisville

3 p.m.;BTN — North Carolina Central at Iowa

3 p.m.;ESPN — OSU at Texas (Arlington) (Radio: KFAQ-1170)

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Bowling Green at Michigan

3 p.m.;FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown

3:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Stanford

5 p.m.;ACCN — College of Charleston at North Carolina

5 p.m.;BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State

5 p.m.;CBSSN — Liberty vs. Purdue

5 p.m.;FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler

5 p.m.;SECN — Morehead State at Kentucky

6 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona State vs. Rhode Island

6 p.m.;Oral Roberts at Missouri (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Dakota State vs. West Virginia

6 p.m.;FS2 — St. Peter's at St. John's

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Northern Arizona at Arizona

7 p.m.;;BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana

7 p.m.;FS1 — C. Connecticut St. at Connecticut

7 p.m.;SECN — Charlotte at Tennessee

7 p.m.;FSOK — UTSA at Oklahoma (Radio: KTBZ-1430) 

7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Clemson vs. Mississippi State

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Cal. Baptist at USC OR E. Washington at Oregon

8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Villanova vs. Boston College

8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Va. Commonwealth vs. Utah State

9 p.m.;BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin

9 p.m.;FS1 — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette

10 p.m.;CBSSN — UCLA vs. San Diego State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Longwood at Duke

1 p.m.;ACCN — North Florida at North Carolina State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thurs);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — America's Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

