TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.;BTN — McNeese State at Nebraska
11 a.m.;CBSSN — George Washington at Navy
11 a.m.;FS1 — Oakland at Xavier
1 p.m.;BTN — North Carolina A&T at Illinois
1 p.m.;ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — St. Mary's vs. Memphis
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State
1 p.m.;FS1 — Fairfield at Providence
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Northwest at Oregon State
3 p.m.;ACCN — Evansville at Louisville
3 p.m.;BTN — North Carolina Central at Iowa
3 p.m.;ESPN — OSU at Texas (Arlington) (Radio: KFAQ-1170)
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Bowling Green at Michigan
3 p.m.;FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown
3:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Stanford
5 p.m.;ACCN — College of Charleston at North Carolina
5 p.m.;BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State
5 p.m.;CBSSN — Liberty vs. Purdue
5 p.m.;FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler
5 p.m.;SECN — Morehead State at Kentucky
6 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona State vs. Rhode Island
6 p.m.;Oral Roberts at Missouri (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — South Dakota State vs. West Virginia
6 p.m.;FS2 — St. Peter's at St. John's
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Northern Arizona at Arizona
7 p.m.;;BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana
7 p.m.;FS1 — C. Connecticut St. at Connecticut
7 p.m.;SECN — Charlotte at Tennessee
7 p.m.;FSOK — UTSA at Oklahoma (Radio: KTBZ-1430)
7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Clemson vs. Mississippi State
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Cal. Baptist at USC OR E. Washington at Oregon
8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Villanova vs. Boston College
8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Va. Commonwealth vs. Utah State
9 p.m.;BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin
9 p.m.;FS1 — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette
10 p.m.;CBSSN — UCLA vs. San Diego State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.;ACCN — Longwood at Duke
1 p.m.;ACCN — North Florida at North Carolina State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thurs);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — America's Day at the Races
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
