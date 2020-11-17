TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 18

AUTO RACING
7 p.m. NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m. CBSSN — Toledo at Eastern Michigan
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan
6 p.m. ESPNEWS — Northern Illinois at Ball State
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m. ACCN —Clemson vs. Virginia
7 p.m. ACCN —Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m. SECN — Tennessee at Auburn
CYCLING
Noon NBCSN — UCI: Madrid Challenge: Ceratizit Challenge (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m. GOLF — LE Tour: Saudi Ladies Team International
1 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Tour: Joburg Open
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU/NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
RUGBY
3 a.m.;FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m. ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland
6:30 p.m. FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at Sao Paulo
TENNIS
6 a.m. TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
8 a.m. TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
Noon TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
2 p.m. TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
