TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 18
TV listings

TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 18

  Updated
AUTO RACING

7 p.m. NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m. CBSSN — Toledo at Eastern Michigan

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan

6 p.m. ESPNEWS — Northern Illinois at Ball State

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m. ACCN —Clemson vs. Virginia

7 p.m. ACCN —Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m. SECN — Tennessee at Auburn

CYCLING

Noon NBCSN — UCI: Madrid Challenge: Ceratizit Challenge (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m. GOLF — LE Tour: Saudi Ladies Team International

1 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Tour: Joburg Open

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

3:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU/NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

RUGBY

3 a.m.;FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m. ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland

6:30 p.m. FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at Sao Paulo

TENNIS

6 a.m. TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m. TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

Noon TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

2 p.m. TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

Breaking News