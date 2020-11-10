 Skip to main content
TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 11
TV listings

TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 11

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

7 p.m. FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m. CBSSN — Eastern Michigan at Ball State

7 p.m. ESPN — Toledo at Western Michigan

7 p.m. ESPNU — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m. SECN — Florida at South Carolina

GOLF

11 a.m. ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters practice round

HORSE RACING

11:30 p.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:25 a.m. (Thurs) ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 3

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m. NBCSN — XFC 43: From Atlanta

MLB

5 p.m. MLBN — Cy Young Award show

RUGBY

3 a.m.;FS1 — NRL: New South Wales vs. Queensland

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Thurs) TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals

