TV listings for Wednesday, Nov. 11

AMERICAN FOOTBALL
7 p.m. FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, San Antonio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m. CBSSN — Eastern Michigan at Ball State
7 p.m. ESPN — Toledo at Western Michigan
7 p.m. ESPNU — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m. SECN — Florida at South Carolina
GOLF
11 a.m. ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters practice round
HORSE RACING
11:30 p.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:25 a.m. (Thurs) ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 3
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. NBCSN — XFC 43: From Atlanta
MLB
5 p.m. MLBN — Cy Young Award show
RUGBY
3 a.m.;FS1 — NRL: New South Wales vs. Queensland
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Thurs) TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals
