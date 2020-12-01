 Skip to main content
TV listings for Wednesday, Dec. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.;ESPN — Maui Invitational: Third-place game

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Army vs. Florida

3 p.m.;ESPN — Maui Invitational: Championship

4 p.m.;BTN — Morehead State at Ohio State

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — St. John's vs. Brigham Young

4 p.m.;FS1 — Virginia Commonwealth at Penn State

5 p.m.;ACCN — South Carolina State at Clemson

6 p.m.;BTN — Ball State at Michigan

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Seton Hall at Rhode Island

6 p.m.;ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga vs. West Virginia (Radio: KYAL-1550)

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Fifth-place game

6 p.m.;FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Xavier

6 p.m.;SECN — Tarleton State at Texas A&M

6 p.m.;Oral Roberts at Wichita State (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

7 p.m.;ACCN — North Florida at Florida State

8 p.m.;BTN — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Northwestern

8 p.m.;SECN — Texas (Arlington) at Arkansas

8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-place game

9 p.m.;ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Baylor vs. Illinois (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington State

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Michigan at Penn State

GOLF

2 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship

3 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge

1 a.m. (Thurs);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship

4 a.m. (Thurs);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship

NFL

2:40 p.m.;NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Real Esteli FC

8 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA

9 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. FC Motagua

