TV listings for Wednesday, Dec. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.;ESPN — Maui Invitational: Third-place game
1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Army vs. Florida
3 p.m.;ESPN — Maui Invitational: Championship
4 p.m.;BTN — Morehead State at Ohio State
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — St. John's vs. Brigham Young
4 p.m.;FS1 — Virginia Commonwealth at Penn State
5 p.m.;ACCN — South Carolina State at Clemson
6 p.m.;BTN — Ball State at Michigan
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Seton Hall at Rhode Island
6 p.m.;ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga vs. West Virginia (Radio: KYAL-1550)
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Fifth-place game
6 p.m.;FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Xavier
6 p.m.;SECN — Tarleton State at Texas A&M
6 p.m.;Oral Roberts at Wichita State (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
7 p.m.;ACCN — North Florida at Florida State
8 p.m.;BTN — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Northwestern
8 p.m.;SECN — Texas (Arlington) at Arkansas
8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-place game
9 p.m.;ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Baylor vs. Illinois (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington State
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Michigan at Penn State
GOLF
2 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship
3 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge
1 a.m. (Thurs);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship
4 a.m. (Thurs);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship
NFL
2:40 p.m.;NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Real Esteli FC
8 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA
9 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. FC Motagua
