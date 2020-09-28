 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Tuesday, Sept. 29

TV listings for Tuesday, Sept. 29

{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

6 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va.

MLB PLAYOFFS

1 p.m.;ABC — ALWCS: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — ALWCS: White Sox at Oakland, Game 1

3 p.m.;TBS — ALWCS: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1

6 p.m.;ESPN — ALWCS: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1

RUGBY

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Salford

1:30 p.m.;FS2 — RFL: St. Helens at Wigan

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Weds);TENNIS — French Open, Second Round

WNBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TU's football game at Arkansas State postponed
TU Sports Extra

TU's football game at Arkansas State postponed

  • Updated

Although the release said officials from the schools are working to find a new date to reschedule the game, that seems unlikely for this season. TU's only open date is Oct. 10, when Arkansas State is supposed to host Central Arkansas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News