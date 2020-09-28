TV listings for Tuesday, Sept. 29

BOWLING
6 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va.
MLB PLAYOFFS
1 p.m.;ABC — ALWCS: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — ALWCS: White Sox at Oakland, Game 1
3 p.m.;TBS — ALWCS: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1
6 p.m.;ESPN — ALWCS: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1
RUGBY
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Salford
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — RFL: St. Helens at Wigan
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Weds);TENNIS — French Open, Second Round
WNBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5
