TV listings for Tuesday, Oct. 13
Weekend TV highlights

TV listings for Tuesday, Oct. 13

  • Updated
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Weds);ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

MLB PLAYOFFS

TBA;TBS – ALCS Game 3: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

TBA;FOX23/FS1 – NLCS Game 2: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee

RUGBY

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — RSL: Hull FC vs. Huddersfield

1:30 p.m.;FS2 — RSL: Leeds at Warrington

MEN’S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Switzerland at Germany

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS

