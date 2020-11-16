 Skip to main content
TV listings for Tuesday, Nov. 17
TV listings

TV listings for Tuesday, Nov. 17

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors

9:30 p.m.;FS1 — The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Buffalo at Bowling Green

7 p.m.;ESPN — Akron at Kent State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon;SECN — SEC Tournament: Tennesse vs. Vanderbilt

2:30 p.m.;SECN — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. La. St.

5 p.m.;SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn

7:30 p.m.;SECN — SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Missouri

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 1

3:25 a.m. (Weds);ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Weds);FS1 — New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Portugal at Croatia

TENNIS

6 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

Noon;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

