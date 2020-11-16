TV listings for Tuesday, Nov. 17

AMERICAN FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors
9:30 p.m.;FS1 — The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Buffalo at Bowling Green
7 p.m.;ESPN — Akron at Kent State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Noon;SECN — SEC Tournament: Tennesse vs. Vanderbilt
2:30 p.m.;SECN — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. La. St.
5 p.m.;SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn
7:30 p.m.;SECN — SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Missouri
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 1
3:25 a.m. (Weds);ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Weds);FS1 — New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Portugal at Croatia
TENNIS
6 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
8 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
Noon;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
