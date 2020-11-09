 Skip to main content
TV listings for Tuesday, Nov. 10

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Alphas, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Akron at Ohio

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kent State at Bowling Green

7 p.m.;ESPN — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11:30 a.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Notre Dame

2 p.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Clemson

4:30 p.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

7 p.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Weds);FS1 — NRL: New South Wales vs. Queensland

SWIMMING

9 a.m.;CBSSN — ISL: The N 10, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

10 a.m.;TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Weds);TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

