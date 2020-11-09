TV listings for Tuesday, Nov. 10

AMERICAN FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Alphas, San Antonio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Akron at Ohio
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kent State at Bowling Green
7 p.m.;ESPN — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Notre Dame
2 p.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Clemson
4:30 p.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
7 p.m.;ACCN — ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Weds);FS1 — NRL: New South Wales vs. Queensland
SWIMMING
9 a.m.;CBSSN — ISL: The N 10, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
10 a.m.;TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Weds);TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
