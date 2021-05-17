 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Tuesday, May 18, 2021
0 comments

TV listings for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.;ACCN — Akron at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.;ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina

6 p.m.;SECN — Kansas at Missouri

MLB 

6:30 p.m.;COX3 — St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh

7 p.m.;ESPN — NY Yankees at Texas (Radio: KYAL-97.1/96.1)

7 p.m.;BSOK — NY Yankees at Texas (Radio: KYAL-97.1/96.1)

NBA PLAYOFFS

5:30 p.m.;TNT — Play-In: Charlotte at Indiana

8 p.m.;TNT — Play-In: Washington at Boston

NHL PLAYOFFS

5:30 p.m.;NBCSN — NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, Game 2

7 p.m.;CNBC — Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 2

9 p.m.;NBCSN — Minnesota at Vegas, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea

SURFING

6:30 p.m.;FS2 — The Rip Curl Rottnest Search

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News